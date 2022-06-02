IPL 2022: 3 reasons why MS Dhoni must lead CSK next year 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a poor IPL 2022, failing to make it to the playoffs. They finished ninth in the points table with eight points from 14 matches.

Incidentally, Chennai had appointed senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as captain ahead of the tournament with MS Dhoni in the twilight of his career. However, the Saurashtra all-rounder failed to live up to expectations as captain. He stepped down in the middle of the tournament to focus on his game.

Dhoni took over captaincy duties once again. CSK performed better under the seasoned captain and played as a unit. The management would like Dhoni to continue as they are desperate to bounce back with a bang next year.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why MS Dhoni must lead CSK next year.

#3 CSK has not found an able replacement

The Super Kings found their mojo back with Dhoni back at the helm midway through the season after Jadeja stepped down. The Chennai franchise would want Dhoni to continue as the skipper with no apt replacements to take over the job. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali are in their ranks, but they are not tested in big competitions like the IPL.

#2 CSK will lose fans

MS Dhoni is arguably the most loved cricketer in Chennai. He has been a part of the Super Kings since the start of the IPL in 2008. Many fans come to the stadium just to see the wicket-keeper batter play.

The franchise is likely to lose its massive fan base the day Dhoni walks away. With the tournament expected to be played all across the country, CSK management will want Dhoni to lead the side at the Chepauk Stadium in what could be his last bow.

The Jharkhand-born cricketer has confirmed that he will return next year and the management is unlikely to risk themselves by fielding a new captain.

#1 MS Dhoni still best in the business

The former Indian captain is one of the best skippers to have played the game. He is the only captain to win all three ICC titles, namely the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

He has attained similar success for the Chennai Super Kings, guiding them to four IPL titles. Despite being 40 years old, Dhoni still has it from a tactical standpoint.

With CSK keen to make a strong comeback next year, there is no better person than MS Dhoni to lead the team.

