IPL 2022: Top 3 revelations of the season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their illustrious history in IPL 2020. IPL 2021 was the season of their remarkable comeback as they added a fourth trophy to their cabinet.

Unfortunately for them, they again failed to finish in the top four this time around. Their troubles weren't limited to on-field performances either, with their captaincy sagas making headlines throughout the season.

A few days before the start of IPL 2022, it was announced that Ravindra Jadeja would lead the yellow brigade for the season. But then, everything went downhill for the all-rounder. He failed to inspire his side as skipper, with CSK losing six of their first eight matches.

This led Jadeja to quit the captaincy role. Two matches later, Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

All in all, CSK had a horrid season compared to their acclaimed and rich history. The MS Dhoni-led unit won just four of their 14 league matches and finished second last in the table, with the joint-lowest points (8) alongside Mumbai.

However, in a campaign where much didn't go in CSK's favor, there were a few individuals who gave their best and proved to be surprise packages for the franchise. With their exceptional IPL debut in IPL 2022, they have announced their arrival on the biggest stage and might play a key role for CSK next year.

On that note, let's look at the top three players who were revelations for CSK in IPL 2022.

#3. Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana enjoyed a great debut IPL campaign [P.C:IPLT20]

The Men in Yellow have had several quality spinners in the past. Muttiah Muralitharan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shadab Jakati, and Ravindra Jadeja have all been quite successful for the franchise.

One player who could also join the list in the future is Maheesh Theekshana. The Sri Lankan mystery spinner was picked up for just ₹70 lakh at the mega auction. Having a handful of variations in his repertoire, Theekshana has the ability to outfox many opposition batters irrespective of the conditions.

CSK made full use of his abilities as he played nine matches in his debut campaign. He didn't have an ideal debut game, though, going wicketless against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, in the subsequent game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Theekshana contributed to his side's first win of the campaign, picking up four scalps.

The 21-year-old took 12 wickets at an excellent economy rate of under 7.5 in his nine IPL outings. A dependable tweaker who can even bowl with the new ball, Theekshana might well be another mystery spinner to light up the IPL next season.

#2. Devon Conway

Devon Conway scored three half-centuries this season [P.C:IPLT20]

Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Shane Watson, and Faf du Plessis are just a few of CSK's exemplary overseas openers. With his recent exploits in IPL 2022, it looks like they have found another one in Devon Conway.

A classy batter who can change gears swiftly, Conway formed a solid opening pair with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo made two century stands and a half-century stand in seven games together this season.

Picked up at a base price of ₹1 crore at the auction, Conway's first IPL campaign was split into two halves. He played just one game in CSK's first eight matches before getting married during the mid-season.

The Kiwi returned to the side in a fixture against SRH, where he smashed his first-ever IPL half-century (85 off 55). He continued his immaculate form in the next two games as well, scoring consecutive fifties. Conway finished the season with 252 runs in seven games at a healthy strike rate of 145+.

There's no doubt that Chennai have found their long-term replacement for Faf du Plessis in Conway.

#1. Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai splashed a massive sum of ₹14 crore in acquiring Deepak Chahar at the auction. This restricted them from buying other international bowlers. Eventually, CSK management had to look at Indian domestic talent, where they picked up Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, KM Asif, and Mukesh Choudhary.

A long-term injury to Deepak Chahar, which ruled him out of the competition, opened a window of opportunity for these young talents. One player who has made full use of those chances is Mukesh Choudhary.

The left-arm pacer from Rajasthan developed as one of the best bowlers for Chennai as the season progressed.

While he doesn't possess express pace like Umran Malik, it was his disciplined line and length which made him successful in IPL 2022. The 25-year-old played 13 matches this season.

While he has done a fine job in almost every game for Chennai, it was in the all-important CSK-MI tie where Choudhary set the stage on fire. He broke into MI's top-order, taking three crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Dewald Brevis.

CSK's highest wicket-taker of the campaign, Choudhary took 16 wickets at an average of 26. Though his economy rate of 9.3 is on the higher side, Choudhary is still in the early days of his career. His excellent contribution for his team came as a revelation for the four time champions.

