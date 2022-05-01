IPL 2022: 3 tactical changes KKR could consider for remainder of tournament

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have struggled to get going in IPL 2022, winning only three of their nine games.

The two-time winners will have to win their five remaining games to stay in contention for the playoffs. At the moment, KKR are languishing in eighth place in the points table.

The team could consider making a few tactical changes to their playing XI for the remainder of their IPL 2022 campaign. Here's a look at three such tactical moves that could benefit them:

#1 Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Rana opening the batting

KKR could consider getting Rahane back as an opener.

KKR have tried five different opening combinations in their last five games but have failed to find the right opening combination.

Venkatesh Iyer opened in six innings but scored only 113 runs at an average of 18.83, bagging one half-century. Sunil Narine has scored just five runs in two innings. Aaron Finch has averaged just 22.67 in three innings, while Sam Billings scored just 15 in his solitary innings as opener this season.

The team could consider a new opening combination for the remainder of their campaign. Nitish Rana has not exactly set the stage on fire this season, scoring 200 runs in nine innings, including two half-centuries.

Kolkata could consider him as one of their openers. Rana has opened the innings in the IPL in the past and tasted considerable success. In 12 innings, he has scored five half-centuries and averages 36.42. He could be the ideal opener Kolkata have been looking for since the start of this year's campaign.

Ajinkya Rahane could also make a comeback as an opener this season. He has scored only 80 runs in five games. With other openers failing to deliver, the management could consider roping Rahane back into the playing XI, as he offers stability at the top of the order and could be the ideal foil for Rana.

#2 Bringing Pat Cummins in for Aaron Finch

Pat Cummins has a strike rate of 286.36 with the bat in IPL 2022.

Pat Cummins has played just four games for KKR this season. Cummins single-handedly won the match for the team against Mumbai Indians, scoring an unbeaten 56 off just 15 deliveries. He has a strike rate of 286.36 this season.

With the ball, his economy rate has been on the higher side, though. In 15.5 overs he has picked up four wickets at an average of 47.50 and an economy rate of 12. It's pertinent to note that three of the four games Cummins has played this season have been at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, considered a paradise for batters.

Cummins is too good a player to be left out of the playing XI and could come in in place of his compatriot Aaron Finch. The very prospect of Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Pat Cummins bowling together could be an exciting prospect.

#3 Andre Russell getting promoted to No. 4

Andre Russell has been in good form with the bat in IPL 2022.

Andre Russell has tasted success with the bat this season. In eight innings, he has averaged 37.83 and has a strike rate of 175.97. He has been used as a floater.

He has batted at No. 5 and 6 on two occasions, No. 7 on three and once at No. 8. It may not be a bad idea to promote Russell to No. 4. The more time Russell spends at the crease, more is the likelihood of him getting big runs.

Also, Russell has been in good form with the bat this season and could be a nightmare for opponent bowlers if he gets going at No. 4.

LIVE POLL Q. Will KKR make it to the playoffs of IPL 2022? Yes No 38 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav