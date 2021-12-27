IPL 2022: 3 teams with the best fielding units in tournament history

Like batting and bowling, fielding is a crucial element of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the T20 format, even a catch, a stumping or a brilliant run-out can alter the course of a match. Hence, teams often look at players who are multidimensional and can contribute significantly in the fielding department as well.

T20 is perhaps the only format where a player may be considered in a playing XI because of his superior fielding even though he may not be exceptionally talented with either the bat or the ball. Teams have even had to pay the price for poor fielding efforts in close games, so that makes the role of fielder all the more important in a T20 event like the IPL.

IPL teams who have possessed the most impressive fielding outfits

The fielding aspect will surely be considered when franchises pick which cricketers to go after at the upcoming IPL 2022 auction. As we build up to the event, let’s look back at three franchises who can be considered the best fielding units in the IPL till date.

#3 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had, more or less, a settled squad for the last few seasons before they were forced to release players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. This explains why they have been the most successful franchise in the history of the T20 league.

Apart from being good batters and bowlers, a number of their players excelled in the fielding department as well. West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is highly athletic even though the 34-year-old is one of the team's older members. He has pulled off some brilliant catches for MI with his amazing judgement skills.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who have been retained by the franchise, are safe outfielders. Further, the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - as well as wicketkeeper-batters Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan proved to be impressive in the field. Good fielding has played a key role in MI’s IPL success and it is definitely an area they will again focus on as they build a new squad for upcoming IPL seasons.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB are yet to win the IPL.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may never have won the IPL despite having some high-quality players. But they have always been among the best fielding sides in the competition.

Virat Kohli, who led the team from 2013 to 2021, has been one of the top batters as well as one of the best fielders for the franchise. Having been retained by the team despite quitting captaincy, Kohli will be expected to continue contributing in both departments.

Also, South African legend AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game recently, had amazing fielding skills apart after his well-known big-hitting exploits. He pulled off some stunners, especially near the ropes. Lesser mortals might not have even got close to catching those deliveries.

Dan Christian, who had a forgettable season with bat and ball during IPL 2021, was exceptional in the field even at 38. He took some wonderful running catches to prove his worth as a fielder. Glenn Maxwell joined RCB during the IPL 2021 season and has been retained. He is also renowned as a top-class fielder.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2021.

It is not a co-incidence that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the most successful IPL franchise after MI, have perhaps had the best fielding outfit in the history of the T20 league.

When we talk of CSK, the name Ravindra Jadeja immediately comes to mind. There is not a thing that the all-rounder cannot do. He can win games with bat and ball, and he is also among the rare breed of cricketers who can change the outcome of a match with his spectacular fielding. Whether catching, diving or running batters out, Jadeja is in a zone of his own.

37-year-old Faf du Plessis has also pulled off some age-defying catches on the field with his agile mind and body, particularly near the ropes. He is among the swiftest runners in the IPL and has time and again proved his worth in the field.

Suresh Raina anywhere in the field, Dwayne Bravo off his own bowling and skipper MS Dhoni behind the stumps have all contributed in making CSK a reliable outfit when it comes to the fielding part. The end results are there for everyone to see.

