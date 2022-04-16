IPL 2022: 3 teams with the most consecutive match losses in the tournament

The Indian Premier League (IPL) isn't always glory and gold for the teams involved. Sometimes, teams have to deal with the wooden spoon before they get back to winning ways. And losing, just like winning, is a habit. A bad one.

This season, it's the Mumbai Indians who just cannot find a way to win a game this year. The five-time champions have lost all five of their opening contests this season, languishing at the bottom end of the points table. This is the second time that Mumbai have lost their first five games of the season.

Mumbai Indians will hope to turn their campaign around quickly before they start accumulating unwanted records. On that note, let's take a look at three teams that have had an unwanted record of the longest losing streaks in the IPL.

IPL 2022: 3 teams the most consecutive match losses in the tournament

#1 Pune Warriors India (11 losses)

In the two seasons they played in the IPL, Pune Warriors India had a torrid time in the competition. The franchise finished second last and last in the two seasons, struggling to find a winning combination throughout.

Between the 2012 and 2013 seasons, Pune went on a losing streak of eleven matches, making it the longest losing streak in the tournament. Sourav Ganguly's uninspiring performances didn't help his side's cause. The Warriors had a win-loss ratio of 0.363, winning 12 and losing 33 matches.

#2 Delhi Daredevils (11 losses)

The Delhi Daredevils era was part of the Delhi franchise where the team underperformed massively. While the Delhi Capitals have managed to turn those fortunes around, the Daredevils did set some unwanted records.

They failed to make it to the playoffs for six consecutive seasons, four of which they finished in the bottom two. Their lowest came during the 2014 season, where they lost all their games in India before losing two more in the UAE.

Ending the season with nine losses on the trot, their losing streak extended to IPL 2015. They lost their opening two games in the next season as well.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders/Pune Warriors India (9 losses)

While Pune Warriors India are the only side to feature twice on this list, it's a bit surprising to see the third-most successful side KKR, alongside them. We've already discussed the miserable outings the Pune franchise had in their two seasons of existence.

The Kolkata Knight Riders' worst run came in the 2009 season, when the side lost nine consecutive games. The side had plenty of star names including Chris Gayle, Sourav Ganguly, Yusuf Pathan and Ajit Agarkar. However, the tournament being shifted to South Africa didn't help the side's preparation as they finished last that season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy