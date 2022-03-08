IPL 2022: 3 things to know about CSK's net bowler Josh Little 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in Irish pacer Joshua Little, also known as Josh, as a net bowler for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Cricket Ireland's official Twitter account broke the news on Tuesday, hoping for a fantastic experience for the left-arm pacer.

☘️🏏 Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL.The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic. #GoWellJosh ☘️🏏 👏👏👏 Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL. The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic. #GoWellJosh ☘️🏏 https://t.co/5aUFwfZkAp

While Little made his T20I debut against Hong Kong in 2016, he started his ODI journey against England in 2019. Since then, he has been a vital cog in the side's white-ball setups.

As far as T20I is concerned, the 22-year old has represented his country 34 times and has taken 31 wickets at an economy rate of under 7.5. He averages under 30 with the ball as well.

The pacer has the ability to swing the ball early on and at a quick speed as well. In death overs, Little can also limit the run-flow and he has demonstrated his prowess at the highest level. With CSK having numerous talented batters and veterans in their ranks, Little can enhance his experience, which can be a major boost for the Irish team as well.

Here are three interesting things to know about Joshua Little.

#1. Was the second-youngest player to play T20I cricket on debut

As mentioned earlier, Little made his T20I debut against Hong Kong in 2016. He was just 16 years and 309 days old during that time, making him the second-youngest player to feature in a T20I game. At 15 years and 259 days old, Hong Kong's Waqas Khan then became the youngest player to compete in a T20I match.

Little, on his debut, was unable to manage a single wicket. He, however, proved to be an economical bowler, giving away just 25 runs in his quota of four overs.

Little still remains the youngest T20I debutant among the Test-playing nations, ahead of Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan.

#2. Withdrew from playing in India due to an exam

Little's remarkable talent tempted the Irish selectors to pick the then-16-year-old for the U-19 World Cup in 2016. His consistent performances paved the way for him in Ireland's T20I squad against Afghanistan in India in March 2017.

However, making academics a priority, Little opted out of the series to write his exam.

Afghanistan won the three-match series 3-0.

#3. Bamboozled England on his ODI debut

Joshua Little celebrates dismissing Eoin Morgan during the Second ODI between England and Ireland in the Royal London Series at The Ageas Bowl on August 1, 2020, in Southampton (Getty Images)

The Dublin-born left-armer was the best bowler on show during his ODI debut against England in 2019. He made an immediate impression when he took four wickets, including that of Eoin Morgan's for a duck.

Coming in to bowl during the eighth over of the innings, Little got his maiden ODI wicket in the form of James Vince in his very first over. He then got the better of Morgan with a vicious bouncer, leaving the World Champions struggling.

#IREvENG #ENGvIRE Josh Little joins a list of 56 men to have taken 4+ wickets on ODI debut, becoming the second Irishman to do so (alongside Craig Young) and the 18th to do so against England Josh Little joins a list of 56 men to have taken 4+ wickets on ODI debut, becoming the second Irishman to do so (alongside Craig Young) and the 18th to do so against England#IREvENG #ENGvIRE https://t.co/fZMLPwhbLu

Little soon picked up two more wickets, those of Dawid Malan and David Willey. However, courtesy of an unbeaten partnership of 98 runs between Ben Foakes and Tom Curran, Ireland were unable to restrict England.

Little finished the game with figures of 8-0-45-4.

