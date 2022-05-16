3 things you need to know about Akash Madhwal, Mumbai Indians' new player in IPL 2022

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have roped in uncapped bowler Akash Madhval as a replacement for their star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

The right-handed batter was in excellent form during IPL 2022. However, he suffered an injury which ruled him out of the season.

Mumbai Indians managed without Suryakumar Yadav in their last two matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But they have now signed a replacement ahead of their second-last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

An official release by IPLT20.com stated:

"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav who was ruled out of the TATA IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Madhwal will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh."

Madhwal went unsold at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, but he was present in the bio-bubble as a net bowler.

Now that he has a chance of making his IPL debut against the Delhi Capitals, here's a look at three interesting things fans need to know about the newest member of the Mumbai Indians team.

#1 Akash Madhwal hails from Rishabh Pant's city

Akash Madhwal was born on November 25, 1993 in Roorkee. Current Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was born in the same city.

While Pant went on to represent Delhi at the domestic level, Madhwal represents his home state of Uttarakhand. It is great to see Roorkee producing talents like Pant and Madhwal for Indian cricket.

#2 Akash Madhwal was destroyed by Devdutt Padikkal and Rohan Kadam on his T20 debut

Madhwal made his T20 debut against Karnataka in 2019. The duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Rohan Kadam attacked him relentlessly and scored 21 runs off his two overs.

The right-arm fast bowler remained wicketless on his debut, but at the moment has 15 T20 wickets to his name in 15 outings.

#3 He made his first-class debut under former Mumbai Indians player Unmukt Chand

Akash has played six first-class matches in his domestic career. His debut match was against Odisha at Cuttack in 2019. Indian-American cricketer Unmukt Chand was the captain of Uttarakhand back then.

Many fans would know that Chand played for Mumbai Indians when he was a BCCI player, but he has now retired from Indian cricket and shifted to the US.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar