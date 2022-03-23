IPL 2022: 3 things you need to know about Andrew Tye, LSG's latest recruit

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced Andrew Tye as a replacement for Mark Wood ahead of IPL 2022. The Australian fast bowler has become the latest player to join the new Lucknow-based franchise.

The Super Giants signed Wood for ₹7.5 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Unfortunately, the English pacer was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury. Hence, LSG had to sign a replacement.

Initially, fans on social media felt LSG roped in Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Wood. However, the franchise has now confirmed that Andrew Tye is the replacement, whereas Blessing is a net bowler.

LSG will start their IPL 2022 campaign against the Gujarat Titans on Monday evening. It will be interesting to see if the team management picks Tye in the playing XI.

Ahead of Tye's debut for the Lucknow Super Giants, here are three things you need to know about his career.

#1 Andrew Tye won the Purple Cap in 2018

Andrew Tye was the highest wicket-taker in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. He took home the prestigious Purple Cap award for taking 24 wickets in 14 matches for the Punjab Kings.

Tye registered three four-wicket hauls in IPL 2018. His best bowling figures were 4/16, with his bowling average being 18.67. The Australian pacer maintained an economy rate of eight runs per over.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul played for the Punjab Kings that year. Rahul could have probably suggested Tye's name to the LSG team management, considering his performances in IPL 2018.

#2 CSK was the first franchise to sign him

Andrew Tye earned his maiden IPL contract from the Chennai Super Kings in 2015 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the first franchise to sign Tye in the Indian Premier League. The Chennai-based franchise secured his services for ₹20 lakh at the IPL Auction 2015. Tye warmed the benches for the entire season at CSK.

Soon after, the Chennai Super Kings were temporarily suspended from the league, which put Tye back in the auction pool. The Australian pacer was then hired by the Gujarat Lions for ₹50 lakh at the IPL Auction 2016.

Like CSK, the Lions did not use Tye's services for the entire season. Gujarat finally handed him his maiden IPL cap in 2017.

#3 Tye took a hat-trick on IPL debut

As mentioned ahead, Tye made his IPL debut in 2017 after warming the benches at two different franchises for two years. The Australian pacer grabbed the golden chance with both hands by registering a five-wicket haul in his first IPL match.

Playing against Rising Pune Supergiant, Tye dismissed Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Manoj Tiwary, Ankit Sharma and Shardul Thakur to return with figures of 5/17. He picked up wickets of Tiwary, Sharma and Thakur off successive deliveries to achieve a rare feat of completing a hat-trick on IPL debut.

Tye's incredible performance helped the Gujarat Lions win their first match in IPL 2017. The Australian star was rightfully adjudged the Man of the Match that night.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

