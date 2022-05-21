IPL 2022: 3 times MS Dhoni showed he's not done yet

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won only four of their 14 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) games, but there were a few bright spots for the Men in Yellow. MS Dhoni, who returned to the captaincy midway through the season, blossomed as a pace hitter at the death and played a few valuable cameos for the franchise.

On the back of two disappointing seasons in the IPL, in which he scored 200 runs at 25/116.27 and 114 runs at 16.28/106.54 respectively, Dhoni didn't have many expectations pinned on him. However, the former India skipper turned back the clock on occasion, managing 232 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 123.4. The strike-rate statistics are even a bit misleading, with the 40-year-old often tasked with weathering the loss of a few quick wickets.

Here are three times during IPL 2022 when MS Dhoni showed he's not done yet.

#3 50*(38) vs KKR, Match 1 of IPL 2022

Dhoni made a fifty as CSK stumbled to an opening-day loss to KKR

The very first game of IPL 2022, a rematch of the 2021 final, saw CSK go down against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets. An inspired powerplay spell from Umesh Yadav and a patient 44 from Ajinkya Rahane saw the two-time champions start their campaign on a winning note.

There were only a few positives for CSK. Robin Uthappa displayed some touch and Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets, but the highlight was MS Dhoni. The CSK veteran recorded his first IPL fifty since the 2018 edition, striking an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls with the aid of seven fours and one six. He came in at No. 7 with Chennai at 51/6, and it was primarily his knock that helped his team reach double figures.

A few trademark wristy shots off Andre Russell gave fans a glimpse into prime Dhoni, which was a welcome sign in an otherwise disappointing performance.

#2 21*(8) vs DC, Match 55 of IPL 2022

Dhoni finished off the CSK innings in their most comprehensive win of IPL 2022

CSK's most comprehensive win in IPL 2022 came at the expense of the Delhi Capitals (DC), who are still fighting it out for a playoff spot. After losing the toss and being inserted into bat, the Super Kings amassed a massive 208/6, with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stringing together an opening partnership of 110.

Contributions from Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni further helped the CSK score, the latter of which came at a team-high strike rate of 262.5. Hitting two fours and a six, with one off his second ball sending the crowd into raptures, MSD ended up on an unbeaten 21 off 8 to push his side past the 200-run mark.

CSK were up to the task in the second innings as well, rolling over the Capitals for 117 as all five bowlers got in on the wicket-taking action.

#1 28*(13) vs MI, Match 33 of IPL 2022

Vintage MSD made an appearance against MI in Match 33

We've seen MS Dhoni pull off some improbable finishes in the IPL, one of which came this season in Match 33 against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

A lethal powerplay bowling spell from Mukesh Choudhary reduced MI to 23/3, with Suryakumar Yadav falling soon after as well. However, Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen steadied the ship to take Mumbai to a fighting 155/7, a score CSK seemed like they wouldn't scale after being at 16/2 in the third over. The equation eventually boiled down to 42 off the last three overs, with Dwaine Pretorius and Dhoni at the crease.

The duo took 14 off the 18th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, but they still had one over from Jasprit Bumrah to contend with. A couple of smart boundaries from Pretorius left CSK with 17 to get off the final six balls, with only one run and the wicket of the South African coming off the first two.

Dhoni, on strike with 16 needed off four, desperately needed to turn back the clock. He thumped one over long-off for six before hooking a short ball for four over short fine leg. And after running a quick two into the leg-side, MSD wristily whipped one away to the backward-square boundary with four needed off one.

