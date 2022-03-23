IPL 2022: 3 uncapped CSK players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni and co. have got their preparations going in full swing at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Defending champions CSK will start their IPL 2022 campaign against last season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

The Chennai-based franchise retained Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad and skipper Dhoni prior to the mega auction.

The four-time champions also managed to reacquire a number of their former players, including Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and KM Asif, at the IPL 2022 Auction last month.

Uncapped CSK players for IPL 2022

While the Super Kings have a reputation for backing players with experience, the IPL 2022 Auction saw them acquire a number of youngsters as well. Among overseas players, the likes of Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway and Maheesh Theekshana bagged their maiden IPL contracts with the Yellow Army.

However, there were a host of uncapped Indian talents as well who CSK had their eyes on. The think tank at the auction table gunned hard to get some of them into their fold. Clearly, they have an eye on the future with some of their veteran stars in the final leg of their careers.

Let's take a look at three such uncapped Indian players in the CSK team to watch out for in IPL 2022:

#3 Prashant Solanki

Mumbai leg-spinner Prashant Solanki has just one solitary T20 game under his belt. However, CSK saw something in him that made them shell out ₹1.2 crore for his services at the IPL 2022 Auction. Solanki happens to be the sole frontline wrist-spinner in CSK's ranks, with the franchise clearly eyeing him as a long-term investment.

Of course, the Mumbai lad is no stranger to the Super Kings setup, having bowled in the nets last year. It has been a smooth graduation into bigger honors for Solanki, who could well end up playing a massive role for the side this season.

While Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali will shoulder most of CSK's burden on the spin bowling front, pitches across Mumbai and Pune are expected to wear out as the tournament progresses. Don't be surprised if Solanki is thrown into the cauldron as the team's third spinning option when that happens.

Solanki has a well-controlled leg-break as well as a googly, and batters should find it tough to read him. Young leg-spinners have made a splash before in the league (read Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande). Time will tell if Prashant Solanki joins that list by the end of IPL 2022.

#2 Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande was part of the Delhi Capitals setup during the 2020 season of the IPL (Picture Credits: IPL).

Another Mumbai lad who is part of the Super Kings' squad for IPL 2022 is Tushar Deshpande. The young pacer has had a taste of the tournament before, having represented the Delhi Capitals (DC) across five games in 2020.

It was a tough initiation for Deshpande, whose economy rate in the league stands at 11.29. However, like Prashant Solanki, the seamer was also a net bowler for the MS Dhoni-led outfit last year and will have a chance to make his presence felt once the new season commences.

Deshpande has had a notorious history of bowling far too many no-balls in the past. However, if his rhythm in CSK's simulation sessions were anything to go by, he looks set to star in their playing XI, particularly with Deepak Chahar unavailable.

Known for hitting hard lengths at good pace, Tushar Deshpande could be a pivotal operator with the new ball for the Super Kings. Given that a good part of IPL 2022 will be played across three venues in Mumbai, it could be a happy homecoming of sorts with the fast bowler knowing the grounds like the back of his hand.

#1 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

There is an air of excitement around U19 World Cup winner Rajvardhan Hangargekar and it's understandable as well. After all, a bustling fast bowler who bowls quick and clobbers the ball a long way is bound to create ripples, right?

The Maharashtrian lad was snapped up by CSK for ₹1.5 crore, making him their most expensive uncapped signing at the IPL 2022 Auction. His muscular frame aids in his ability to hit towering sixes. He also gave a good account of his accuracy and skills on the bowling front during the recently-concluded U19 World Cup.

With Deepak Chahar unavailable for a good part of the season, it is largely expected that Hangargekar will don the bowling all-rounder's role in CSK's playing XI. Having been acquired by the Super Kings with one eye clearly on the future, a breakout IPL 2022 campaign could be the ideal catalyst for Hangargekar's career in the long run.

