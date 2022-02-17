IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Devon Conway is a perfect fit for CSK

New Zealand batter Devon Conway was picked up by reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2022 Auction. This will be Conway's first gig in the lucrative T20 league after a year of exploits across formats in international cricket.

Born in South Africa, Devon Conway moved to New Zealand in pursuit of better cricketing opportunities. Having qualified to represent the Kiwis in 2020, Conway wasted no time in stating his credentials as a consistent batter irrespective of the format.

CSK pick up Devon Conway for ₹1 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction

Conway listed himself for ₹1 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction and was snapped up for the same amount by CSK.

The left-handed batter is expected to assume the role vacated by Faf du Plessis at the top of Chennai's batting order.

On that note, we take a look at three reasons why Devon Conway is the perfect signing for the IPL champions:

#1 Left-right combination at the top with Ruturaj Gaikwad

Although Devon Conway has batted in several positions in white-ball cricket, he is best suited to bat at the top. Coming in as a left-hander adds another advantage to CSK, who already have the young Ruturaj Gaikwad as a right-handed opening option.

It provides the franchise with a complementary left-right combination, capable of countering matchups that might be favorable to the opposition. With Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja to follow, it opens up the side to flexibility, allowing CSK to maintain a left-right pair right through the innings.

Conway's entry is one that rounds off a balanced batting unit, which bats all the way down to No.9 and 10. CSK will surely feel they made a solid deal at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Devon Conway can up the ante against pacers

Devon Conway could be the pace enforcer that the current Super Kings batting outfit needs, having picked him up at the IPL 2022 Auction.

A look at CSK's batting unit reveals that they are blessed with a number of spin enforcers - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu justify the same.

However, one thing that was evident during the UAE leg of IPL 2021 was the lack of enough enforcers against high-quality pace bowling. With Faf du Plessis being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Devon Conway's signing at the IPL 2022 Auction was the shot in the arm CSK needed.

Conway is used to playing quality fast-bowling in New Zealand and is blessed with a strong range of shots either side of the wicket. It's a quality that augurs extremely well for CSK as far as taking down sheer pace off hard lengths is concerned.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



How excited are you for the Say Hello to the @ChennaiIPL squadHow excited are you for the #TATAIPL 2022 Say Hello to the @ChennaiIPL squad 👋 💛How excited are you for the #TATAIPL 2022❓ https://t.co/XjiU70ICxk

Conway also plays spin well without showing any kind of discomfort against the tweakers. The Gaikwad-Conway combination thus features two players with complementary strengths, while being capable enough against the other skillset as well.

This in particular makes Conway the ideal signing for CSK and long partnerships could become the norm should the southpaw take down quality pace bowling at will. A great deal at ₹1 crore that the franchise made at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Gaikwad-Conway a potential partnership for the long run

Ruturaj Gaikwad could form a long partnership with Devon Conway in the years to come (Picture Credits: IPL).

From Michael Hussey-Murali Vijay to Dwayne Smith-Brendon McCullum, the Super Kings have had many a reliable opening combination over the years. The latest was, of course, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. But that tenure has come to an end now.

With a successful opening partnership enriched in the DNA of CSK's success in the IPL, Devon Conway could be the latest to join the aforementioned names. In combination with Gaikwad, Conway could go on to become a part of the setup for a number of years to come.

Post the IPL 2022 Auction, team consultant Sundar Raman mentioned on Cricbuzz LIVE that they viewed Conway to replicate what Hussey has done over the years. Of course, Conway also has the opportunity to rub shoulders with the Aussie, who happens to be the batting coach of the team.

There is every possibility that the Gaikwad-Conway partnership could define CSK's success in the years to come. Should the duo set up a number of games up top, we could well see the Super Kings dominate the league for a few more years alright!

Also read: 3 best Charu Sharma moments from the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Is Devon Conway Faf du Plessis' ideal successor at CSK? Yes No 38 votes so far