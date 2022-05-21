IPL 2022: 3 ways in which MS Dhoni can continue to be associated with CSK in the future

Shortly before their final 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni confirmed that he'll return for the next season.

Citing a desire to be part of an all-India farewell tour, as well as experience the joys of playing at Chepauk once more, the 40-year-old made his plans for the future fairly clear after what has been a disappointing season for the Men in Yellow. Dhoni had to take over the captaincy from an overworked Ravindra Jadeja, but CSK's fortunes didn't improve by much as they won only four of their 14 league-stage games.

Nevertheless, Chennai have already shown that they can make inspirational comebacks and Dhoni is bound to be at the forefront of them in whatever capacity. Here are three roles we might see the former India captain take on for his franchise.

#3 MS Dhoni as a brand ambassador

The CSK brand has suffered a bit in IPL 2022

CSK is not just a franchise. It's a brand, one that has been painstakingly built over the course of several IPL seasons since 2008. MS Dhoni, who's been part of the side in each of their 13 campaigns in the league, is the biggest and oldest face associated with the Super Kings.

Dhoni is loved by everyone part of the franchise and his superstardom has played a massive role in CSK becoming the world-famous sports team they are right now. So MSD could easily transition into a role as the brand ambassador for the franchise, especially given the strong backroom connections he shares with the Super Kings management.

We're likely to see Dhoni being more involved in the decision-making, though...

#2 MS Dhoni as a coach/mentor

MSD has struck up a fruitful partnership with Stephen Fleming

The MS Dhoni-Stephen Fleming partnership has been highly productive for CSK. With four IPL titles to go with countless playoff appearances, the Chepauk-based outfit have reaped the rewards for having a stable coaching core. That core will be almost undisturbed if Dhoni joins the franchise in a support-staff capacity.

The CSK CEO has already mentioned that the skipper is heavily involved in decision-making, and Dhoni has also served as a mentor for the youngsters in the franchise for several years now. An astute leader with a sharp cricketing brain, the 40-year-old could easily adapt to a coaching role.

Dhoni has consistently hinted that he'll be part of the CSK backroom staff once he hangs up his gloves, and although that might not happen in IPL 2023, it seems inevitable at some point in the future.

#1 MS Dhoni as a player/captain

MS Dhoni's captaincy will never be a problem

Most importantly, for now, CSK need MS Dhoni the player and MS Dhoni the captain. With the Ravindra Jadeja captaincy experiment having failed miserably, he doesn't seem like a viable leadership option anymore. And the Super Kings desperately need someone to ensure that the post-Dhoni transition happens smoothly.

Among the current roster, Ruturaj Gaikwad seems to be the only candidate. But the youngster is on the back of a sub-400-run season, and his performances need to be more consistent before he can be appointed CSK captain.

Dhoni's captaincy has been astute as ever, while his batting has shown enough promise at the death. For now, the ever-fit MSD should be part of the side as a player/captain.

Edited by Sai Krishna