IPL 2022: 3 weaknesses PBKS will look to combat in the next edition

It goes without saying that Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been one of the most under-performing sides in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have been part of every edition of the cash-rich T20 league since its inception in 2008, but are yet to win the tournament.

In fact, they have come close only twice. PBKS reached the semi-finals of the IPL in the first edition in 2008 before finishing runners-up in 2014. Take out those two seasons and PBKS have a miserable record in the IPL.

Ironically, since reaching the final in 2014, they have never been in contention to win the IPL. They finished last in 2015 and 2016 and fifth in 2017. Nothing much has changed over the last four seasons. PBKS stood seventh in 2018 and finished in sixth position in every edition from 2019 to 2021.

IPL 2022: What’s ailing PBKS?

Having failed to live up to expectations, PBKS will be keen to begin the IPL 2022 edition with a clean slate. For that to happen though, there are a few weak areas they will have to significantly improve upon. Here’s a lowdown:

#1 Overdependence on one or two players

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul did the bulk of the scoring for PBKS in IPL 2020 and 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

This is one area where PBKS have traditionally struggled, particularly in the batting department. Shaun Marsh was the Orange Cap holder in 2008 and was chiefly responsible for them reaching the semis. Glenn Maxwell went berserk in IPL 2014 when PBKS made it to the final. When Virender Sehwag was with the franchise, he did most of the scoring.

While personnel have changed over the years, the problem has remained persistent. Over the last couple of years, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have done the bulk of the scoring for PBKS. The rest have, more or less, been making up the numbers. There have been a number of instances over the last two seasons when PBKS failed to win despite Rahul and Agarwal doing 90 percent of the job because the rest could not chip in and finish things off.

Teams can’t win IPL championships when they depend on only a couple of players in the batting department. This is evident from the fact that Rahul has been the top run-getter for PBKS in recent seasons but the franchise has never looked like a threat. With Rahul moving away, PBKS must look to make a fresh start.

#2 Poor team selection strategy

Nicholas Pooran scored only 85 runs in 12 IPL 2021 games. Pic: IPLT20.COM

This is another plan they need to revisit. PBKS’ team selection has lacked coherence, which has coincided with their continued slide in the IPL. They kept backing players who failed week in, week out. On the flip side, some cricketers who should have played more matches were left out for reasons unknown.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran playing 12 matches for paltry returns of 85 runs is the biggest example of PBKS’ poor team selection strategy. Undoubtedly, Pooran is a hugely talented batter. He has proved the same in international cricket and during IPL 2020 as well. But the left-hander just did not look in any rhythm across the two halves of IPL 2021. But since PBKS persisted with him, they were literally a batter short for the entire IPL season.

The case was exactly the opposite with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid. He was picked as a replacement player for the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Rashid had a forgettable debut in which he went for 35 runs in three overs and failed to pick up a wicket. However, despite the fact that Rashid is a proven performer, PBKS did not give him another chance in the playing XI.

Poor decision making can have a massive impact on the fortunes of a team and PBKS is a classic example.

#3 Lack of flair

Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Having talent is one thing, but having the right attitude and approach towards victory is another. There is no doubt that PBKS have picked a number of gifted players in their squad over the years. However, they have consistently lacked flair when it has come to something as simple as scoring a handful of runs needed for victory.

Over the last couple of seasons, there have been a few shocking instances when PBKS have lost matches they should have won with ease. The meltdown in the chase against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) instantly comes to mind. But this problem of lack of self-belief and confidence in their ability has plagued PBKS for a few seasons now.

If we closely observe, there has been a pattern to their defeats. Rahul and Agarwal set up chases for them but they failed to close out games because of their overcautious approach. It eventually boiled down to the last over or the last ball and, invariably, PBKS failed.

Heading into IPL 2022, the franchise need to focus heavily on the mental aspect of their game if they are to turn the corner.

Edited by Samya Majumdar