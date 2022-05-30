IPL 2022: 4 auction picks by Chennai Super Kings that turned out to be masterstrokes

The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League did not pan out as many franchises had envisioned. Nonetheless, despite their poor campaigns, there were quite a few positives for many teams to take into next season. One such franchise was four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Deepak Chahar being ruled out ahead of the tournament resulted in an already weak CSK side becoming progressively more vulnerable as the tournament progressed. In a season full of turmoil, the defending champions failed to get their campaign going and gather any sort of momentum.

But in a year where most players performed in a lacklustre way, a crop of CSK players put up their hands and put in some sensational performances. Here's a look at four such players who delivered the goods for CSK despite the team's poor campaign.

4. Shivam Dube

The Mumbai-based all-rounder was only a bleak shadow of his domestic-cricket self in the previous editions of the IPL. However, Dube turned things around for himself in IPL 2022.

The southpaw scored 289 runs in 11 innings at an average of nearly 30. Striking at 156.21, Dube ensured that CSK did not lose momentum in the middle overs. He was handy at the death too and gave them a flourishing finish on multiple occasions.

With Ravindra Jadeja out of form, Dube stepped-in occasionally and played some crucial knocks for his side. His highest score of an unbeaten 95 this season came against his former team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dube may not have performed to his full potential this season, but this was a season to cherish for the youngster.

3. Maheesh Theekshana

Theekshana was one of the biggest positives for CSK this edition.

The 21-year-old Lankan spinner also left his mark in the toughest T20 league. Playing in his debut season, Theekshana was a part of the playing eleven on nine occasions and snared 12 wickets.

Not only did he add a bit of mystery to CSK's spin department but also broke partnerships at crucial junctures in the game.

His best figures this season read 4/33 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he bamboozled some big names with his flight and guile. He bowled economically even when he wasn’t picking wickets and was one of the stand-out performers for CSK with the ball in hand.

Theekshana was in the running for the Emerging Player of the Season award and came third behind Umran Malik and Tilak Varma as per the general public vote.

2. Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary possesses the ability to swing the ball upfront and pick wickets in the powerplay.

In the absence of Deepak Chahar, CSK lacked a bowler who could swing the ball upfront and give the side early breakthroughs. The young left-armer stepped up for his team and despite having big shoes to fill, performed well in the yellow jersey.

He played thirteen games and picked up 16 wickets. Although his economy was on the higher side, wickets in the powerplay made up for it. CSK fans will be excited at the tantalising prospect of seeing Choudhary and Deepak Chahar bowl in tandem in IPL 2023.

1. Devon Conway

Having been dropped after the first game, the New Zealand opener made a strong statement on his return to the side. Garnering 252 runs in 7 games, he averaged 42 this season.

Scoring at a strike-rate of nearly 150, Conway ensured that the Super Kings were off the blocks in a flash. The lack of match-winners around him meant that, more often than not, his contributions went in vain.

Edited by S Chowdhury