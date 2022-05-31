IPL 2022: 4 auction picks by Sunrisers Hyderabad that turned out to be masterstrokes

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a decent campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). After releasing the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan ahead of the mega auction, the Sunrisers did a reasonably good job of being in contention for the playoffs right up until the final week of the league stage.

The Sunrisers had their task cut out ahead of themselves heading into the mega auction, having retained only skipper Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and eventual Emerging Player of the Season-winner Umran Malik. A few unexpected picks, coupled with a few absolute steals, meant that the Orange Army were all set to seek out their second IPL title.

The Sunrisers finished eighth in the points table with just six wins to show for from the fourteen fixtures that they were a part of. Although they were two wins short off a playoff berth, the fans were treated to some delightful performances over the course of the tournament. Here is a look at four auction picks by the Sunrisers Hyderabad that were in good touch in IPL 2022:

4. Aiden Markram:

Aiden Markram was arguably one of the best buys by the Sunrisers at the IPL 2022 auction. Not only did he contribute significantly with the bat in hand, but also played the role of a part-time bowler. The South African batter scored 381 runs this season at a stellar average of 47.62.

He was one of the few players who made consistent contributions to the Orange Army. From anchoring the innings to being an aggressor, Markram has done it all this season. An out-of-form top-order and a shaky middle-order meant Markram more often than not found himself under pressure. However, he took the challenge head-on and played some crucial knocks for SRH.

3. Nicholas Pooran:

Nicholas Pooran reedemed himself after a dismal season for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.

The Caribbean southpaw was one of the few positives that the Sunrisers will take into the upcoming season. The newly appointed West-Indian skipper had a point to prove for himself after an abysmal IPL 2021 season. The keeper-batter scored 306 runs this season and averaged well over 35.

He played a major role in the five-match winning streak that the Hyderabad franchise obtained early on in the season. A few more contributions by the trio of Tripathi, Markram and Pooran might as well have seen the Sunrisers seal a playoffs spot.

2. Rahul Tripathi:

Rahul Tripathi was the second-highest run-scorer for the Sunrisers this season. He scored 413 runs this season and averaged 37.54. IPL 2022 was Tripathi’s best season in terms of quantum of runs as well as his average ever since his debut in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiants.

From being an extravagant opener to becoming a reliable middle-order batter, Tripathi has truly come of age this season. He is one of the most under-rated players going around in the IPL and with his performances only bettering, expect Tripathi to be a mainstay in the SRH line-up.

1.Abhishek Sharma:

Abhishek Sharma was SRH's highest run-getter and was in fine touch in IPL 2022.

Opening the innings with a rusty Kane Williamson meant that the onus of getting the Sunrisers to a good start lay on the shoulders of a young Abhishek Sharma. The 21-year old came into himself this season playing some spectacular innings at the top of the order. The left-handed opener was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers, scoring 426 runs. He averaged 30.42 at the top of the order.

He scored a swashbuckling 75 runs against the Chennai Super Kings, which was his highest score this season. The 21-year old will look to build on the progress he has made this season. A little more consistency and better shot-selection will do Abhishek a world of good and will put him on track to become a superstar not only for SRH but also for the Indian team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far