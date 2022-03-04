IPL 2022: 5 former RCB players who will play under KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants will make their IPL debut this year under KL Rahul's captaincy. The Lucknow-based franchise are the first in the IPL to represent the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants drafted KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi into their squad. At the auction, the team management did a fantastic job and assembled a stellar squad that looks quite strong on paper.

It will be interesting to see how the Lucknow Super Giants perform in IPL 2022. Speaking of Lucknow, the franchise showed a lot of interest in signing former Royal Challengers Bangalore players at the auction.

Here's a list of five former RCB players apart from KL Rahul who will play for LSG in IPL 2022.

#1 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis played one season for RCB

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the mega auction. Stoinis played for the Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons, but before that he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

Stoinis scored 211 runs and picked up two wickets for RCB in 10 matches. He was released by RCB after just one season.

#2 Avesh Khan

Not many fans may remember that Avesh Khan made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. The Indian fast bowler played one game for RCB in IPL 2017 and returned figures of 1/23.

Despite his economical spell, Khan did not receive more chances to represent RCB. He became a superstar after a successful season with DC last year and is all set to play for LSG in IPL 2022.

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018

Like Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock played a solitary season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played eight games for the Bangalore-based franchise in 2018 before switching to Mumbai Indians.

The South African wicket-keeper batter aggregated 201 runs in eight matches for RCB. He is likely to open the innings with KL Rahul for LSG this year.

#4 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey will reunite with his Karnataka teammate KL Rahul

Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have played a lot of cricket together for Karnataka. They are now set to play together for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

Pandey played for RCB in 2009 and 2010, scoring 417 runs in 17 innings. The right-handed batter scored his only IPL ton in RCB colors, and LSG fans will hope that he records his second IPL century in 2022.

#5 Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra played four matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018. The right-handed batter managed 55 runs at a strike rate of less than 120 in those games.

Vohra received a deal from the Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2022 Auction. With the likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis and Quinton de Kock, it will be interesting to see if Vohra gets regular opportunities to play for Lucknow.

