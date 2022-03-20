IPL 2022: 5 reasons why Gujarat Titans may not make the playoffs

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will be one of the two new franchises making their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the upcoming season. GT picked up three players from the draft list ahead of the auction - all-rounder Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore), leg-spinner Rashid Khan (₹15 crore) and opening batter Shubman Gill (₹8 crore). GT also named Hardik as their captain for the IPL 2022 season.

Looking at their auction picks, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was their most expensive purchase at ₹10 crore. Further, they also bought all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (₹9 crore), pacer Mohammed Shami (₹6.25 crore), South African batter David Miller (₹3 crore) and West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (₹2.40 crore).

Post the auction, Gujarat were forced to replace Jason Roy with Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the England opener pulled out citing bio-bubble fatigue.

Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2022 chances not too bright?

Many experts feel that Gujarat put together a weak side at the auction. We analyze five reasons why the IPL debutants may not make the playoffs this year.

#1 Lack of batting firepower at the top

Shubman Gill during an ODI against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

Any team that has done well in the IPL has had some brilliant firepower at the top - be it Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Jason Roy would have been a big plus for GT at the top of the order for he has the ability to play match-defining knocks.

In Roy’s absence, GT are likely to open with Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade. Both are decent players, but as a pair one doesn’t know what they can offer. Strike rate is something that Gill has struggled with over the last two seasons while Wade will be looking to prove a point having not played an IPL match in a decade. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Wriddhiman Saha are their other opening options.

#2. No in-form big-hitters in middle-order

Can David Miller rise to the challenge? Pic: Getty Images

Not just the top-order, even the middle-order is a concern for GT heading into IPL 2022. Apart from Pandya, they only have David Miller as a proven performer, and Gurkeerat Singh to some extent. However, Miller hasn’t been in the best of form with the willow in recent years.

The 32-year-old played nine matches for Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season but apart from one half-century did not do much. Even his strike rate was below-par at 109.73. He has played a few good knocks for South Africa lately but consistency has never been his forte.

31-year-old Gurkeerat has the experience of 41 IPL games. He has been in impressive form for Punjab in domestic cricket, so there will be high expectations from him.

#3. Question marks over Hardik Pandya's form

Hardik Pandya needs to rediscover his form. Pic: Getty Images

Hardik might have been appointed captain of the Gujarat franchise, but it is no secret that his own form with both bat and ball will be under the scanner. The 28-year-old struggled for fluency with the willow in the last few months that he represented India. And his inability to bowl only made matters worse, eventually leading to his axing from the team.

According to reports, the all-rounder recently passed the yo-yo test and bowled as well at the NCA. However, his match-fitness can only be gauged when he actually turns up in the middle. Hardik struggled for the Mumbai Indians last season, managing only 127 runs in 12 games at an average of 14.11. He clearly has a point or two to prove.

#4. Lack of quality all-rounders

Rahul Tewatia was purchased for ₹9 crore. Pic: BCCI

Yes, GT have filled up their squad with a number of all-rounders. But, to be fair, the quality is missing. If he hits rhythm with bat and ball, Hardik will prove extremely dangerous. Rahul Tewatia has some decent skills with both bat and ball. But hasn’t progressed as expected following his heroics for Rajasthan in IPL 2020.

Among others, West Indies’ Dominic Drakes is still pretty young in his T20 career, having played only 24 matches in the format. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been around for a few years but hasn’t proved to be someone who can be depended upon to deliver on a consistent basis.

#5. Overdependence on Rashid Khan in bowling

BBL - Heat v Strikers

If we look at Gujarat’s bowling line-up for IPL 2022, they look thin in that department as well. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be their main weapon. The Afghanistan cricketer has an excellent record in the T20 league. Having made his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, he went on to play 76 matches for the franchise, claiming 93 wickets at a superb economy rate of 6.33.

Apart from Rashid, GT have Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, both of whom are experienced campaigners but have a tendency to blow hot and cold in the T20 format. Alzarri Joseph hasn’t done much since his record six-wicket haul for the Mumbai Indians in 2019. Varun Aaron and Pradeep Sangwan are not the forces they once used to be.

