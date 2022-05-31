IPL 2022: 5 uncapped Indian bowlers who were impressive in the tournament 

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) culminated on Sunday (May 29) with Gujarat Titans (GT) winning the silverware in their maiden attempt. The side dominated throughout the season and eventually defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad.

With ten franchises this season, the IPL 2022 provided more opportunities for young players to showcase their mettle in front of the world.

Bowling alongside the greats in world cricket, young pacers like Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh carved out a space for themselves and showcased their raw talent.

In such a short period of time, these youngsters established themselves as important members of their team's bowling unit. On that note, here are the five uncapped pacers who have impressed the most during the IPL 2022 season.

#5. Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

Mukesh Choudhary celebrating his wicket against SRH [P.C: IPLT20]

Having gotten a chance largely due to the injury to Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary impressed pundits and fans with his ability to swing the ball both ways.

The left-arm pacer spearheaded the young Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s pace attack and developed as one of their best bowlers as the season progressed. The 25-year-old played 13 league games this season.

While Choudhary performed admirably in almost every game for Chennai, it was in the crucial CSK-MI tie that he truly shone. Choudhary wreaked havoc on MI's top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Dewald Brevis in quick succession.

Choudhary, who took 16 wickets at an average of 26 this season for CSK, was the team's top wicket-taker. Though his economy of 9.3 was on the higher side, the Rajasthan-born lad is still in the early days of his career and will only improve with time.

#4. Yash Dayal (GT)

Yash Dayal was part of the title-winning Gujarat Titans (GT) first XI. While the left-arm pacer wasn't part of the first few games, he became a mainstay in the GT lineup as the season progressed. With his accuracy and ability to move the ball both ways, Dayal proved to be a great asset to the already potent GT bowling attack.

In the nine games he played in his debut season, Dayal picked up 11 crucial scalps at an average of 26.9 for the Titans. The 24-year-old was making a lot of noise on the domestic circuit before GT paid a handsome ₹3.20 crores at the auction. The side reaped the rewards Dayal will be an effective left-arm option for GT in the future.

#3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh is a superstar in end overs. Arshdeep Singh is a superstar in end overs. https://t.co/FDaxEvpDuJ

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has developed a reputation as a brilliant death bowler in the competition this season. The 23-year-old may not have taken many scalps but his economy rate in IPL 2022 has enthralled everyone.

Arshdeep had his best season in last year's competition, taking 18 wickets in 12 games. This led PBKS to retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The left-arm pacer repaid the faith shown in him by his franchise as he took on the onus of bowling difficult overs without much fuss.

In PBKS' 14 league games, Arshdeep took ten wickets at an immaculate economy of 7.7. Moreover, in the death overs, he became even more thrifty, leaking runs at just 7.58 - only behind Jasprit Bumrah among all bowlers in IPL 2022.

Singh's ability to bowl the change-ups, along with wide yorkers and deliveries in the block-hole, has earned him a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

#2. Umran Malik (SRH)

Umran Malik for Sunrisers Hyderabad [P.C: IPLT20]

Similar to Arshdeep, Umran Malik was also retained ahead of the IPL 2022 season. While PBKS' Arshdeep is more of a mid-130s bowler, Malik is known for his blistering pace. The tearaway pacer from Jammu and Kashmir can clock 150+ kmph consistently and even bowled the fastest-ever delivery by an Indian player (157 kmph) in the IPL.

Despite playing just three IPL games prior to this season, Malik was the talk of the Indian Premier League 2022 season. With 22 wickets in 14 outings, the 22-year-old was the highest wicket-taker among the Indian pacers this term.

The right-arm pacer was a lethal bowling option for SRH and someone who created fear among the opposition. His express pace couldn't keep him away from the Indian setup as Malik earned his call-up to the Indian T20I team earlier this month.

#1. Mohsin Khan (LSG)

After warming the bench for three seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI), Mohsin Khan made his IPL debut for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He proved to be one of the steals of the season, as LSG paid just ₹20 lakhs to secure his services at the mega-auction.

The pacer was excellent for LSG and played his part in helping his side reach the playoffs. The highlight of Mohsin's excellent campaign was his consistency. The left-armer went wicketless just once in the nine games he played this season.

The Uttar Pradesh-born lad took 14 scalps at an excellent average of 14. With his tight line and lengths, he only leaked runs at a rate of 5.9 and even bowled two maidens in IPL 2022. During the match against Delhi Capitals, Mohsin picked up four wickets, conceding just 16 runs, to lead the side to victory.

In what was a huge compliment to Mohsin, LSG skipper KL Rahul confessed that he does not enjoy facing the young pacer in the nets due to his sharp bowling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far