“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not looking a runaway wicket-taker” - Aakash Chopra analyzes SRH’s bowling attack for IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are struggling in the bowling department in the ongoing IPL 2022. According to him, one of the main reasons behind the same is that their most experienced pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has not looked very threatening.

Hyderabad have made a below par start to their IPL 2022 campaign. They were thumped by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 61 runs in their first match before succumbing to a 12-run defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

SRH will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their third match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Previewing the clash on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Hyderabad are looking rather weak in the bowling department. Analyzing the form of Bhuvneshwar, he said:

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not looking a runaway wicket-taker. His spell ends by the 17 or 18th over. The last couple of overs are being given to T Natarajan and Romario Shepherd. The latter is being preferred over Bhuvi, so they are basically telling him (Bhuvneshwar) he can’t do the job at the death. Hence, he is being given overs at the start and just before the end, around the 17th over. That’s not ideal.”

Bhuvneshwar registered figures of one for 29 against Rajasthan and 0 for 25 versus Lucknow.

“He always walks away with fastest delivery award, but is too expensive” – Aakash Chopra on SRH pacer Malik

During the preview show, Chopra also shared his candid views on tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik. Describing him as an exciting talent, he opined that the pacer gives away too many runs. He said:

“Umran Malik is a very exciting talent. He always walks away with the fastest delivery award, but he is too expensive. He can’t concede 45 runs in every game even if he is taking two wickets. Initially, there is that fascination with pace when it comes to fast bowlers, but after that you are judged by numbers. He has a lot of potential but he needs to be a bit more economical.”

Malik, 22, has registered figures of two for 39 (four overs) and 0 for 39 (three overs) in SRH’s two matches in IPL 2022 so far.

