"There is an issue with Prithvi Shaw" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' chase in IPL 2022 match vs LSG

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Prithvi Shaw's shortcoming against the short ball was exploited again during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) run chase in Sunday afternoon's IPL 2022 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Shaw scored just five runs before playing an ungainly pull shot straight down Krishnappa Gowtham's throat off Dushmantha Chameera's bowling. The Delhi Capitals, who were chasing a 196-run target, lost the match by six runs.

While reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Shaw's dismissal:

"You had to start well, if you do that, you will put pressure back on Lucknow. But there came Mohsin Khan, it was left is right the entire day. He bowled amazingly well. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera, there is an issue with Prithvi Shaw, he tries to hit a just short ball and it goes straight up in the air. He has a problem with the pull."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Mitchell Marsh gave a decent account of himself after David Warner followed Shaw to the pavilion. Chopra elaborated:

"That was a big wicket for Dushmantha Chameera and an even bigger wicket came in the next over itself, Mohsin Khan dismissed David Warner. The team was in trouble, Mitchell Marsh came and batted well, he was hitting till the time he was there."

Warner managed just three runs before he was caught by Ayush Badoni at mid-wicket off Mohsin Khan's bowling. Marsh smashed a 20-ball 37 before being given out caught behind, although the ultra-edge suggested that the ball had missed the bat.

"Rishabh Pant is getting close to his very best" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals skipper's knock

Rishabh Pant was castled by Mohsin Khan [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rishabh Pant has failed to convert his starts into substantial knocks. He observed:

"Rishabh Pant also batted well, he too hit decently. Pant is actually getting close to his very best. It's just that he is not able to convert his knock into a big innings."

The reputed commentator added that the Delhi Capitals suffered another narrow defeat despite Rovman Powell and Axar Patel's late-order heroics. Chopra explained:

"When Mitchell and Pant got dismissed, Lalit's bat didn't fire. Rovman Powell tried to save you, batted well once again but the job is not done. You have a lot of depth in batting, Axar tries. Mohsin was continuously doing his job, he dismissed Rovman Powell and Shardul. He took four wickets and Delhi loses another match by a close margin."

The Delhi Capitals are yet to win two consecutive matches in IPL 2022. They are currently placed sixth in the points table, with eight points to their credit, and might have to win at least four of their five remaining matches to stand any chance of making the playoffs.

