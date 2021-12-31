IPL 2022 Auction: 3 franchises that will target Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar will be one of the seamers to go under the hammer during the IPL 2022 Auction. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star was surprisingly one of the players not retained by the franchise as they opted for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja instead.

Chahar has been a dependable seamer for Chennai, especially with the new ball, generating enough swing to fox the batters. The Rajasthan seamer has played 69 IPL games so far in his career and bagged 59 wickets at an average of 29.18. In IPL 2021, he finished with 14 wickets from 15 games.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at three teams that will be eager to acquire the services of the medium seamer.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad may bag Deepak Chahar during IPL 2022 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to add Chahar in place of Sandeep Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who they didn't retain ahead of IPL 2022. Although Chahar will be an expensive buy, he does bring in a lot of quality and consistency worth his salt. SRH will surely be one of the teams eager to bag the services of the swingman.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have seen enough of Chahar to know that he could be a suitable addition to the side and can open the bowling alongside Mohammed Siraj.

This would mean pace and swing operating from either end and that would serve well for Bangalore, who have had an inconsistent bowling attack for quite a few seasons now. They will look to bag him during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Ahmedabad/Lucknow

A blend of experience and youth will be on the minds of both new franchises as they head into the IPL 2022 Auction.

Chahar will be on the radar of both sides as they look to build a team that's a title contender right from the first game.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava