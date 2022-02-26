IPL 2022 Auction: 3 LSG players who can be tried at No.3

IPL 2022 may be more than just a learning experience for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) if the side manages to make the best use of the resources at their disposal.

In theory, the team seems formidable with a solid captain in KL Rahul and a dependable opener in Quinton de Kock. But what remains to be seen is how the rest of their playing XI will shape up.

Considering they have a well-rounded opening combination, LSG will look to perfect their No.3 strategy. They have quite a few options at their disposal and ahead of the high-octane tournament, we take a look at three batters who could be their potential first drop.

#1 Manish Pandey likely to be LSG's No. 3

Manish Pandey is an obvious choice given the skill and experience he brings to the table. Although he has opened for IPL teams and batted at No. 4 a decent number of times, his No. 3 stats stand out, making him an automatic choice.

Of the 66 matches he has played at No. 3, Pandey has scored 1845 runs at an average of 34.17 and a strike rate of 125.25 — numbers that also suggest he has what it takes to play either as an anchor or aggressor.

#2 Deepak Hooda

Although much of Hooda's numbers come from batting lower down the order, his strike rate at No. 3 is also good.

An attacking batsman, he can be counted on for big runs in the latter part of the innings, while also keeping the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. Hooda has played four matches at No. 3, in which he has scored 64 runs at an average strike rate of 153.66.

Hooda may not have had the greatest of performances for the Punjab Kings in 2021, but he might just be able to turn a new leaf as part of a brand new roaster.

#3 Evin Lewis

The attacking left-handed opener is another option that LSG can consider. Evin Lewis has played 18 matches in the IPL and has stacked up 533 runs at an average of 144.44.

While he may not have been used to playing at No.3, his ability to explode and find boundaries regularly makes him a player who can bat at any given slot, including at the crucial No.3 position.

