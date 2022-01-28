IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik would still go for a better price

The much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction ahead of its 15th edition will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Two new franchises based out of Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be joining the IPL bandwagon this season. Hence, we can expect more intense bidding wars than is usually witnessed during an IPL auction.

Having been released by Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik will once again go under the hammer. Even though he is 36 now, expect sparks to fly when the auctioneer calls out his name given the impact he brings into the team.

On that note, let's look at three reasons as to why Dinesh Karthik would still go for a better price at the upcoming 2022 IPL auction.

1) A vastly experienced campaigner

A perfect IPL squad is all about finding the right mix of talented youngsters and experienced, proven players. Many doubted the Chennai Super Kings players' agility and on-field performance due to their age over the last couple of seasons. However, they proved their critics wrong by claiming the title twice in four seasons.

Dinesh Karthik is one such player who has defied age by proving his credentials across all formats of the game. The vastly experienced batter has made 167 first-class, 251 list A and 327 T20 matches so far.

He handles the game's situation, marshalls his troops, approaches a tough delivery bowled at brilliantly. He also maintains safe hands behind the stumps. Each of these aspects reflects his rich experience thereby making him a tempting candidate to have in a T20 squad.

Hence, expect the franchises to shell out money in bringing the Chennai-born wicketkeeper batter into their side during the mega auction.

2) Highly reliable with the bat as well as behind the stumps

Dinesh Karthik is highly reliable both with the bat as well as behind the stumps

A wonderful striker of the ball, Dinesh Karthik has been a reliable player both as a batter and behind the stumps. He is someone who can play sensibly according to the situation.

He scored a century despite walking in at 34-3 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. He also produced a memorable 8-ball 29 runs cameo having walked in just before the first delivery of a Tri-Nation T20 tournament final's penultimate over.

Karthik is a flexible batter who can control the innings by contributing with the bat at any slot. Rebuilding the innings after early wickets or quick wickets in between isn't an easy task. But the veteran has done that on several occasions which is why he is a reliable player to invest in.

When it comes to wicket-keeping abilities, his dives and quick reflexes even at the age of 36 make him a class apart. Karthik has 6283 runs, 193 catches and 62 stumpings to his name in T20 cricket. He would be a valuable commodity for any franchise that wins the bid at the 2022 IPL auction.

3) An inspirational leader who can guide the team under any given circumstance

Dinesh Karthik is an inspirational leader who can guide the team under any given circumstance

Tamil Nadu cricket has achieved greater heights under Dinesh Karthik, the leader. He believed in the potential of several budding talents from different parts of the state and promoted them.

Karthik is a cool, calm and collective skipper. One can always witness him giving input as well as encouraging his players constantly from behind the stumps during a game.

Upon Gautam Gambhir's departure from Kolkata Knight Riders, not many experts gave the franchise a chance to make it to the playoffs in 2018. But Karthik led the team from the front by scoring 498 runs apart from taking 14 catches and effecting four stumpings. He helped them to a third-place finish during that edition of the IPL.

Tamil Nadu's recent limited-overs success must be attributed to the state's most capped T20 player and the most successful T20 captain as well. He has taken the side to greater heights with his leadership qualities and insights about the game.

Having a player like Karthik who can read the game so well and guide the team as a leader would be priceless.

