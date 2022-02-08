IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that could target Paul Stirling at the auction

No Irish cricketer has managed to get a contract in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) to date. However, if there is one cricketer who deserves to play in the 13th edition of the IPL, it is Paul Stirling.

Stirling has been in good touch with both bat and ball in T20Is in the recent past. In 93 T20I innings, 31-year-old scored 2606 runs at an average of 34.43 and an impressive strike rate of 136.51.

Stirling has one T20I century and 19 half-centuries to his name. He usually opens the batting and looks to play attacking cricket from the word go and puts pressure on the bowlers, especially in the powerplay overs.

The Irishman has been impressive with the ball as well and has picked up 20 wickets in the shortest format. He could be on the radar of a few teams in the upcoming IPL auction.

Here is a look at three teams that could target Stirling in the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Willaimson will lead SRH in IPL 2022

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik were the only three players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the auction. SRH needs to build a team from scratch and will look to rope in experienced domestic and overseas players.

In the past, SRH have been known to groom spinning all-rounders who add depth to their squad. Be it Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, or Yusuf Pathan, the team has backed these players and they have proved to be match-winners over the years.

Paul Stirling could be the spinning all-rounder SRH could target in the upcoming auction. Stirling is handy at the top of the order and can bowl his quota of four overs and provide the team with a perfect balance.

SRH could bag Stirling at auction because of his experience of playing various T20 leagues around the world.

#2. Punjab Kings

Paul Stirling could add stability at the top of the order for PBKS.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have only retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega-auction. PBKS has struggled to perform as a unit in IPL cricket and has failed to win the trophy in any of the previous editions of the tournament.

K. L. Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran are no longer part of the top order for PBKS. The team will look to acquire an aggressive opener who can partner Mayank Agarwal at the top and take advantage of the powerplay overs.

Stirling could be the go-to man for PBKS as he is known to play attacking cricket. He has tasted success in T20Is and has 19 half-centuries and one century to his name.

Stirling is an unknown player as far as IPL cricket and could be the darkhorse in IPL 2022. Apart from his aggressive batting, Stirling's bowling could come in handy, which makes him the perfect package for any IPL team.

#1 Ahmedabad Titans

Paul Stirling

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill are the three players picked up by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Gill is likely to open the batting for the Ahmedabad Titans. Stirling would be the perfect opening partner for Gill. While Gill takes a bit of time to get his eye in, the Irish opener is known for his aggressive batting in powerplay overs.

Stirling could be the second spinner for Ahmedabad along with Rashid Khan and could add balance and depth to the new franchise.

