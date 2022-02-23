IPL 2022 Auction: 3 traits of the GT squad that put them ahead of the other teams

The Gujarat Titans (GT) were in an excellent position ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as they signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill in the draft.

Although the mega auction didn't go entirely to plan for GT, they managed to assemble a roster that can seriously compete for a playoff spot if key players deliver.

GT's squad for IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan

Here are three things about GT that make them real contenders for the upcoming IPL season.

#3 Rashid Khan leads a solid bowling attack

BBL - Heat v Strikers

GT assembled a decent bowling attack at the IPL 2022 auction. They snapped up experienced Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in the marquee set and paired the speedster with an express quick in Lockie Ferguson. The exciting Yash Dayal adds a left-arm option to the attack, with Pradeep Sangwan serving as a capable backup.

GT also have riches in the spin department. The prospect of Rashid Khan guaranteeing four economical, threatening overs is something that will have the team management salivating, while Rahul Tewatia can keep the runs down even if he isn't an out-and-out wicket-taker. Sai Kishore, who has been part of the Indian squad recently, offers another excellent alternative.

With all-round options like Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes and Vijay Shankar, GT have most bases covered in the bowling attack. And, of course, nothing needs to be said about just how valuable Rashid is to the bowling unit.

#2 GT have flexibility in player roles

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 4

By acquiring several versatile players, GT ensured that they have flexibility when it comes to player roles in IPL 2022.

GT can afford to pick either Wriddhiman Saha or Matthew Wade, with some smart domestic signings paving the way for the franchise to be able to afford an overseas keeper in the playing XI. If Saha plays, he can open alongside his former teammate Jason Roy. If Wade is the man to get the nod, the Aussie can slot into the middle order and allow Shubman Gill to flourish at the top.

Otherwise, middle-order batters like Shankar, Pandya and Abhinav Manohar are capable of playing a variety of roles. The trio are proficient against spin and can make the most of the middle overs. In the bowling department, the presence of several death-bowling options like Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid makes GT a well-rounded and flexible unit.

#1 The Hardik Pandya experiment could yield massive dividends

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Local identity was a big reason behind GT selecting Hardik Pandya to be their captain for IPL 2022, but the all-rounder could prove to be much more than just a face at the helm for the franchise.

Pandya has gone through a tough period recently, with injuries forcing a lack of form. Now not a regular with the national team, the 28-year-old needs a turnaround in this year's IPL to be seriously considered for the T20 World Cup and other international white-ball assignments.

Captaincy might be just what Pandya needs to get himself into all-round shape. He doesn't have much leadership experience under his belt, but you could hazard a guess and say that he would welcome the additional pressure. And a fit Hardik Pandya could win GT several matches on his own.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hardik Pandya be successful as GT captain in IPL 2022? Yes No 5 votes so far