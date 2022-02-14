IPL 2022 Auction: CSK's strongest playing XI on paper

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an interesting 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as they continued to attempt to retain as much of their core as possible. The defending champions re-signed several players who fired them to their fourth IPL title last year and went after a few others unsuccessfully.

On paper, CSK have assembled a decent squad that has most bases covered. The main issue with the roster seems to be its longevity, especially since the future of the IPL auction remains uncertain.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Here is CSK's strongest playing XI for the IPL 2022 season.

Openers: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021 - Previews

At INR 1 crore, Devon Conway was arguably CSK's best pick of the IPL 2022 auction. The consistent left-hander has made waves for New Zealand across formats in international cricket and perfectly fits into CSK's overseas opener mold.

Conway could turn out to be the perfect replacement for Faf du Plessis, and although he isn't a necessity in the playing XI owing to other opening options, it's likely that the franchise will follow their trusted framework and partner him with last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Middle Order: Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa played floating roles at Nos. 3 and 4 in the final few games of IPL 2021, and they should continue to perform the same tasks for CSK this year.

Uthappa's place in the playing XI isn't guaranteed, and Shivam Dube could add another left-handed option in the middle order while also contributing a few overs of medium pace. But given how well Uthappa performed during clutch encounters last year, the CSK management should back the right-hander to come good this time as well.

Ambati Rayudu might be 36 years old but he has been exceptional for CSK in the middle order. Notching up a mountain of runs at a spectacular strike rate, he has made a middle-order slot his own. MS Dhoni, whose captaincy is the primary factor behind CSK being as good as they are, will hope to improve his batting returns in IPL 2022.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar

India v New Zealand - T20 International

CSK's all-rounders pick themselves. While Ravindra Jadeja was retained, Deepak Chahar was signed for a whopping INR 14 crore. Accompanying the duo will be Dwayne Bravo, who has chipped in with handy contributions in both departments over the last few years even though his body isn't as limber as it once was.

The Men in Yellow have two capable backups for Bravo in Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius, but Dhoni will back his trusted West Indian all-rounder to the core. And Bravo has mostly repaid the faith placed in him.

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

As the only express pacer in the CSK squad, Adam Milne will add variety to the bowling attack and should take up the final overseas slot. The Kiwi pacer hasn't been too successful in the IPL so far but has shown his wares in shorter formats such as The Hundred.

CSK need to play an Indian pacer from the likes of Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh and KM Asif. Hangargekar is still raw and might not be ready for the IPL immediately, so the other three, who've been involved as net bowlers in the league and for the national team, might be the frontrunners.

Deshpande, who has the most IPL experience of the lot, could be the early favorite, although this is one selection that can only be ascertained closer to IPL 2022.

If CSK want to play an extra overseas bowler - such as Jordan or Maheesh Theekshana - alongside Milne, they could drop either Conway or Bravo. If they want an extra spinner, either Prashant Solanki or Theekshana complement Jadeja and Moeen. Dhoni has the personnel to ensure that the team combination is not compromised in any of these situations, but how many years do CSK's key performers have left at the top level?

CSK's strongest playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

