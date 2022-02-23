IPL 2022 Auction: GT's strongest playing XI on paper

The Gujarat Titans (GT) conducted some excellent business ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. In the draft, they signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill to give themselves a real chance at competing with the pre-existing franchises.

Although their auction involvement cannot be classified as a complete success, GT have put together a decent squad that will be captained by Pandya. Big names like Jason Roy and Mohammed Shami were signed to assist the core.

GT's squad for IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan

Here is GT's strongest playing XI for the IPL 2022 season.

Openers: Jason Roy, Shubman Gill

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

GT will have to pick between Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha to be their first-choice wicket-keeper. If Saha plays, he will probably have to open alongside his former Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Jason Roy, who was a massive steal at his base price.

But GT can afford to use up an overseas slot on Wade, who has been in excellent form for Australia in T20I cricket as a finisher. So they should use the southpaw lower down the order, with Shubman Gill forming the powerplay batting combination with Roy.

Middle Order: Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk)

Vijay Shankar in action during New Zealand XI v India A

Abhinav Manohar has been in good nick in domestic cricket and might be ready to make the leap up to the IPL level. The 27-year-old could slot into the middle order, with his big-hitting abilities catching the eye of the GT management despite his relative inexperience at the domestic T20 level.

Accompanying Manohar should be Vijay Shankar and Wade, whose batting positions are yet to be ascertained. Shankar usually prefers to bat in the top four, although he has played a variety of roles in the IPL and for Tamil Nadu. GT are short on specialist top-order batters, so the trio might have to make do with playing slightly out of position.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Captain Hardik Pandya will have a massive burden on his shoulders in IPL 2022. Although the team management has insisted that it's fine even if the all-rounder doesn't bowl, his attacking strokeplay and finishing abilities will the facets around which the GT middle order revolves.

Rahul Tewatia, who commanded a hefty INR 9 crore price tag in the IPL 2022 auction, will need to contribute regularly in both departments. He will be followed by his spin partner Rashid Khan, who hasn't done enough to be regarded a true all-rounder yet but can certainly wield the willow for a few big hits.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

If both Shankar and Pandya are in proper bowling form, GT can play a third spin option in Sai Kishore, who has gone from strength to strength over the years and is considered one of the brightest talents in the country. But with the duo's fitness uncertain, the franchise might be forced to play a specialist Indian pacer in Yash Dayal.

GT's pace enforcers, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, were signed for big money in the IPL 2022 auction. They will have to bowl the difficult overs for the side this year.

GT have another option, to play Dominic Drakes instead of Wade and sacrifice Dayal for Saha. But Drakes, despite being a promising all-rounder, arguably hasn't done enough to warrant a regular place in an IPL playing XI. Pandya and the team management might opt to try out an exciting prospect in Dayal, who has made heads turn with his pace and swing recently.

GT's strongest playing XI: Jason Roy, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

