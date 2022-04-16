IPL 2022: Best Playing XI from Week 3 of the competition

The third week of IPL 2022 culminated yesterday with a battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. SRH defeated KKR by seven wickets, thanks to half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

Hyderabad completed a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022 courtesy of the victory last night. The third week of IPL 2022 was a memorable one for SRH fans, but KKR fans would love to forget it as their team lost two matches on the trot.

Among other teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opened their account in the points table with a 23-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). But five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) continue to be winless.

Multiple players stole the show with their impressive individual performances in IPL 2022 last week. On that note, here is a combined playing XI comprising the top performers from Week 3 of the season.

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa missed out on his first IPL century by 12 runs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa played an integral role in their respective teams' wins during the previous week. While Dhawan's half-century helped the Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeat the Mumbai Indians, Uthappa's 50-ball 88 powered CSK to their maiden win of the season.

Dhawan scored 70 runs off 50 balls, smashing three sixes and five fours for PBKS. Uthappa, meanwhile, whacked four fours and nine maximums in his incredible knock at the DY Patil Stadium.

Middle Order - Rahul Tripathi and Shimron Hetmyer

Rahul Tripathi scored a match-winning fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Rahul Tripathi registered a fine 50 against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders to help the Orange Army record their third win of the season. Tripathi scored 71 runs off just 37 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes.

Hard-hitter Shimron Hetmyer will partner with Tripathi in the team's middle-order. He scored a 36-ball 59 against the Lucknow Super Giants to help the Rajasthan Royals win by three wins. His innings comprised one four and six sixes. Later in the week, Hetmyer scored a 17-ball 29 against Gujarat Titans, but that knock ended in a losing cause.

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Odean Smith and Shardul Thakur

Hardik Pandya helped the Gujarat Titans return to winning ways in IPL 2022 with an all-round showing against the Rajasthan Royals. He scored 87 runs with the willow and then took a wicket in the second innings.

Pandya will have the company of Shivam Dube in the all-rounders' section, who played his career-best 95-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shardul Thakur, too, has earned a spot in this team with a 11-ball 29 and a two-wicket haul against KKR, while Odean Smith took four wickets for PBKS against MI in a last-over thriller.

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Lockie Ferguson

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal each won a Man of the Match award the previous week. Both wrist-spinners picked up a four-wicket haul for their respective franchises. Yadav helped DC beat KKR with figures of 4/35, while Chahal's spell of 4/41 ensured RR overcame a challenge from LSG.

Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson completes the playing XI. The Kiwi speedster bagged three wickets in his team's win against the Rajasthan Royals.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee