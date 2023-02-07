IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans conduct short training camp in Ahmedabad ahead of upcoming season

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans (GT) conducted a short pre-season camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 3 to 7. The camp was attended by a few members of the support staff and seven Indian players.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made their IPL debuts during the 2022 season. While KL Rahul-led LSG made it to the playoffs, Hardik Pandya guided Gujarat to the title in their maiden season in the T20 league.

Speaking of the pre-season training camp, the same was attended by Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Mavi, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Abhinav Manohar, and B Sai Sudharsan.

Head coach Ashish Nehra with pacer Shivam Mavi.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of Vikram Solanki, director of cricket, and head coach Ashish Nehra. Speaking about the training camp, Solanki commented:

“The IPL 2023 season is less than two months away and this camp was ideal to kick-start our preparations. It was a great opportunity to get some of the players together and spend valuable time training for the season.”

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after winning the toss, RR were held to 130/9 as Gujarat Titans skipper Pandya shone with figures of 3/17.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia batting during the pre-season training camp.

Shubman Gill (45*), Pandya (34) and David Miller (32*) then made significant contributions with the bat as the Titans lifted IPL 2022 in dominating fashion.

When Hardik Pandya hailed Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra for making a big difference in his life

Following his success with the Gujarat franchise, Pandya has gone on to lead India in T20Is with reasonable returns. After captaining India to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka at home in January, Pandya had praised Nehra’s role in his growth as captain.

The all-rounder commented at a press conference:

"What has been very important from Gujarat point of view is the kind of coach I worked with. Ashish Nehra made a big difference in my life, because of our mindsets. We might be two different personalities, but we have very similar cricketing thoughts.

"Because I was with him, it added value to my captaincy. It helped me to get exactly what I know. It was just about getting that assurance, once I got that... the awareness of this game I always knew. It was all about knowing and backing what I knew already. It has definitely helped me.”

Pandya had a stellar season for the Gujarat Titans in 2022. In 15 matches, he scored 487 at a strike rate of 131.27 and claimed eight scalps at an economy rate of 7.28.

