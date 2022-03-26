"For Jaddu, it would be very good to have MS there" - CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reflects on captaincy change

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey feels that new captain Ravindra Jadeja will benefit immensely from his predecessor MS Dhoni’s presence out in the middle. The Aussie great also backed Jadeja to do a good job in his first season as CSK skipper.

Having been handed the reins of the Chennai franchise, Jadeja will lead the team when they step out to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title. They will start their campaign against last season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.

Speaking about Dhoni’s decision to step down from the leadership role, Hussey said in an interview on CSK’s official YouTube channel:

“It’s amazing. We all knew it was going to happen at some stage. For Jaddu, it would be very good to have MS there, just to help him in his first year as captain. Just to guide him and give some advice along the way. It’s going to be exciting for Jaddu as well. He’s been with this team for a long time. He’s excited about the opportunity and I am sure he will do a very good job. The good thing is that he is going to have some excellent people with a lot of experience around him to help along the way.”

The 46-year-old asserted that CSK's preparations heading into the tournament have been excellent. He stated:

“We’re really looking forward to the start, just getting on with the tournament now. There are always a few nerves before the first match, but I think the guys are in a great place. They’ve really prepared well and now it’s about getting out there and enjoying it and playing the best we possibly can.”

CSK have a dominant 18-9 head-to-head record against KKR. But the Chennai batting coach asserted that the team will not take their opponents lightly. Here's what he said about the Kolkata franchise:

“KKR have got some world-class players, some great spinners in there. They have got the dangerous Andre Russell, they have got some great Indian batsmen as well. So, it is going to be a tough match. But all the games are going to be tough. We just have to make sure that our game is in good working order and hopefully we can execute our skills very well on the day.”

The last time Chennai and Kolkata met, in the IPL 2021 final, Dhoni’s men got the better of KKR by 27 runs in Dubai.

“Looking forward to watching Devon Conway” - CSK batting coach

Although Chennai managed to buy back quite a few of their star names at the mega auction, they do have some fresh faces in the camp.

Asked to pick one player he is looking forward to watching, Hussey replied:

“Looking forward to watching Devon Conway in action. His first time in India, first time at the IPL. He’s very excited and looks a fantastic young player. Hoping that he can have a great season and forge a partnership with Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) at the top.”

The former Chennai opener reckoned that the franchise had managed to put together a quality side yet again and opined:

“I think we look pretty good. We have been able to retain a lot of players from the previous season and add some new quality and new talent to the group as well. We’re going to need some good bench strength and I think we've got some really good depth in a lot of the positions. I am excited over the group we have got and, hopefully, over the next 2-3 years, we can develop those younger players.”

Apart from Conway, Chennai have also picked all-rounders Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Kiwi fast bowler Adam Milne in their IPL 2022 squad.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Samya Majumdar