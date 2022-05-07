IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 55th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 8, at the DY Patil Stadium. CSK are virtually out of the race to the playoffs as they have managed only three wins from 10 matches.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals have won five out of their first 10 games and are still in contention for a place in the next round. A win against the Chennai Super Kings will bolster the Rishabh Pant-led outfit's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The DY Patil Stadium pitch report will be broadcasted tomorrow a few minutes before the toss. Ahead of that, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 22

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 82 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 156

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, the Gujarat Titans lost to the Punjab Kings by eight wickets. GT won the toss and elected to bat first. But a disappointing show from their star batters ensured that PBKS received a 144-run target to win the match. Shikhar Dhawan's fifty powered Punjab to an eight-wicket victory.

Only seven sixes were smashed across the two innings of the match between GT and PBKS. A total of 10 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking only one of them.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat