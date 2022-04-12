IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB telecast channel list and live streaming details

With three wins in four matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the top-performing teams in IPL 2022 so far. RCB started their campaign with a loss against Punjab Kings, but they bounced back in style with victories over Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the standings. CSK have played four matches so far, losing all of them. They are yet to get off the mark in the new season.

Big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will be in action during this big IPL 2022 match in Navi Mumbai tonight. On that note, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the battle between Chennai and Bangalore.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans living in Canada, Australia, UK, UAE and USA can follow the live action tonight:

USA & Canada: Willow TV.

England: Sky Sports.

Australia: FOX Sports.

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The battle between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start at 7:30 PM IST tonight at the DY Patil Stadium. The start time for the UAE is 6:00 PM, while in the UK, this match will begin at 2:00 PM.

Fans in Australia will have to stay up late as the CSK vs RCB game will begin at 1:00 AM on April 13 Down Under.

