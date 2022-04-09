IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: 3 player battles to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today in the 17th match of IPL 2022. Both franchises are winless in the tournament so far. While CSK have lost their first three matches, SRH suffered defeats in their opening two fixtures.

Both CSK and SRH have failed to play as a unit in IPL 2022 so far. The Chennai-based franchise has a decent batting lineup, but the absence of Deepak Chahar has hurt the bowling department a lot. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting does not have the same firepower as their bowling.

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: The key clashes

The winner of today's match will be decided from the battle between CSK's batting and SRH's bowling. On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles fans will have their eyes on during the afternoon match.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad have fantastic numbers in their overall IPL careers, but have failed to get going in the ongoing season. While Kumar has managed only one wicket in two matches, Gaikwad has scored two runs in three games.

Looking at their previous performances in the IPL, it goes without saying that both players are capable of making a comeback in IPL 2022. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls to Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay overs of the Chennai Super Kings' innings.

#2 MS Dhoni vs T Natarajan

T Natarajan is the only Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler to have dismissed MS Dhoni in the last three IPL seasons. Natarajan picked up Dhoni's wicket during the 2020 IPL season. Dhoni handed a catch to Kane Williamson off the left-arm pace bowler's delivery in a league match.

Natarajan seems to have regained his form this year, picking up four wickets in two matches. He is a death-overs specialist while MS Dhoni, who has returned to form in IPL 2022, loves to bat in the slog overs.

It will thus be exciting to see if Natarajan is able to pick up Dhoni's wicket for the second time in Sunrisers Hyderabad colors or Dhoni sends his deliveries outside the park.

#3 Kane Williamson vs Dwayne Bravo

Kane Williamson has lost his wicket to Dwayne Bravo twice during battles between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The SRH skipper was trapped in front of his stumps by the CSK all-rounder in the previous match featuring these two franchises.

Since Chennai Super Kings do not have a reliable powerplay bowler, Williamson will aim to score as many runs as possible in the first six overs. But skipper Ravindra Jadeja could introduce his death-overs specialist Dwayne Bravo early in the innings to get rid of Williamson.

Bravo has been impressive in IPL 2022 so far, but the same cannot be said about Williamson. All eyes will be on the battle between Bravo and Williamson during SRH's innings.

