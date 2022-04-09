IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH telecast channel list and live streaming details

After three defeats in three matches, Chennai Super Kings will take the field today in IPL 2022 to battle former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are also winless in the new season, having suffered defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in their first two fixtures.

CSK's bowling is not the same without their star fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who is currently dealing with an injury. On the other side, SRH's batting unit has not fired all cylinders in IPL 2022.

Big names like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nicholas Pooran will be in action during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this match.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans living in the US, UK, UAE, Canada and Australia can watch this fixture live:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The start time for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is 3:30 PM IST. For fans living in the UK, this game will begin at 10:00 AM whereas according to Gulf Standard Time, the match will start at 2:00 PM.

Fans residing in Australia can follow the live action from 9:00 PM onwards. The start time for Canada is 6:30 AM. It will be interesting to see which team snaps its losing streak.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar