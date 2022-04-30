IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Lucknow Super Giants will play their 10th match of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium. The Lucknow-based franchise are on a two-match winning streak right now. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins.

The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in IPL 2022. They have played eight games, registering four wins and four losses. In their last four outings, they have emerged victorious twice and have been defeated twice as well.

Fans can watch the Wankhede Stadium pitch report on Star Sports a few minutes before the toss. And ahead of that, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 94

Matches won by teams batting first: 45

Matches won by teams batting second: 49

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 169

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the last game at this venue, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. DC won the toss and invited KKR to bat first.

A half-century from Nitish Rana helped KKR finish with 146/9 on the board despite a top-order collapse. DC chased the 147-run target, riding on contributions from David Warner and Rovman Powell.

A total of nine sixes were hit across the two innings of the match between DC and KKR. 15 wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging six of them.

LIVE POLL Q. Will KL Rahul score a 100 against DC? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava