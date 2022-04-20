IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: 3 player battles to watch out for

Even though the Delhi Capitals (DC) have dominated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous editions of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 promises to dish out a different outcome.

There have been some drastic developments in the lead up to the game, with the DC bio-bubble compromised and Mitchell Marsh being hospitalized. Delhi, meanwhile, have been inconsistent this season. With two wins and three losses from their first five matches, they are eighth in the standings.

Punjab, who will head into the contest on the back of a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), are just above DC in the points table. But both teams boast quality players who can single-handedly win games and boost their team's chances of making it to the playoffs.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 20), we take a look at the key player battles to watch out for between PBKS and DC.

#1 David Warner vs Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada, who has dismissed David Warner five times in the T20s, will look to add to his tally today.

Both players have been in decent form in IPL 2022 thus far and will try to put their best foot forward to help their teams return to winning ways.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav vs Liam Livingstone

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been amongst the wickets this season. He has 11 wickets to his name and has managed to bamboozle the best of batters in IPL 2022.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, meanwhile, has lived up to the hype, smashing 224 runs from six matches at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 185.12.

It will be a contest between guile and guts when these two square off.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan vs Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed, who is Delhi's second-highest wicket-taker (eight) after Kuldeep Yadav (11), has also bowled economical spells.

But he will be up against former DC star Shikhar Dhawan, who will take added responsisibilty at the top if PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal once again sits out following a toe injury he sustained earlier last week..

Dhawan is the second-leading run-scorer for PBKS after Livingstone and Ahmed will be keen to send the veteran batter packing.

Edited by Samya Majumdar