IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: 3 player battles to watch out for

The IPL 2022 action will continue today with a double-header in Mumbai. The Brabourne Stadium will play host to a match between five-time champions Mumbai Indians and debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The Delhi Capitals (DC) will, meanwhile, clash with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium.

All four franchises will be keen to register a win today and inch a step closer to the next round of the competition. Speaking of the match between DC and RCB, both teams are in the middle muddle of the points table. While DC have won two of their four games, RCB have emerged victorious thrice in their first five matches.

Fans are excited to witness the first battle between RCB and DC in IPL 2022. On that note, here are the three player battles to watch out for in that contest.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

Can Virat Kohli score big tonight after a disappointing show against the Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has an excellent record against the Delhi Capitals. The right-handed batter has aggregated 913 runs in 24 innings against the Delhi-based franchise. His batting average in those 24 innings is 53.71, while his strike rate has been more than 135.

Kohli loves batting against his home franchise, which is why opposition captain Rishabh Pant will be under pressure when the RCB star walks out to bat at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Pant may consider using his left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed against Kohli. The 33-year-old has had a tough time against left-arm pace. Even in his previous IPL 2022 innings, he lost his wicket to uncapped left-arm fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary. On top of that, Ahmed has been in good form this year, allowing him to fancy his chances of scalping the prized wicket.

#2 David Warner (DC) vs Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

David Warner recorded his maiden half-century of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend. The Aussie is one of the most consistent players in IPL history, and it should not be a surprise if he scores another 50 tonight.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis will hope that Warner's compatriot Josh Hazlewood dismisses him early. Hazlewood bowled a decent spell of 1/33 against the Chennai Super Kings in their last match and will aim to send Warner back to the dressing room in the powerplay itself.

#3 Rishabh Pant (DC) vs Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

Rishabh Pant promoted himself to the No. 3 position in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The DC skipper played an impressive cameo to ensure his team did not lose momentum after the excellent opening partnership between Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

Faf du Plessis may use Mohammed Siraj's pace to counter Pant when he comes out to bat at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Siraj has dismissed Pant twice in the last three seasons. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top if the two star Indian players go head-to-head tonight in IPL 2022.

