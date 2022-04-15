IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their sixth match of IPL 2022 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB suffered a 23-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in their last match. DC, on the other hand, are coming off a big 44-run win against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The pitch in Mumbai has assisted the batters and the bowlers equally in IPL 2022 so far. However, considering that this is an evening fixture, the captain winning the toss may look to bowl first because of the dew factor.

Before DC and RCB lock horns for the first time in IPL 2022, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 88

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 165

Wankhede Stadium Last Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in the previous match on this ground. RR received an invitation to bat first and scored 165 runs in their 20 overs. In reply, LSG finished with 162/8 in 20 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer was the top-scorer in the match thanks to his 36-ball 59*, while Yuzvendra Chahal won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 4/41.

16 sixes were smashed across the two innings of that contest. A total of 14 wickets fell in the match, with spinners bagging six of them.

