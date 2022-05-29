IPL 2022 Final: Best combined XI of players from GT and RR

After the conclusion of 73 games, the top two teams at the end of the league stage, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), will compete in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday (May 29). Gujarat topped the points table after the group stage with ten wins from 14 games, while Rajasthan finished second with nine wins from 14 matches.

GT were the first team to book their place in the final. Playing in their debut season, they beat RR by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rajasthan grabbed their opportunity to make the final in Qualifier 2, thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively in Ahmedabad to enter their first IPL final since 2008.

IPL 2022 Final: Dream XI of players from GT and RR

Gujarat have beaten Rajasthan both times the teams met in this year’s edition. Before Qualifier 1, GT hammered RR by 37 runs in the league stage as well. However, it would be fair to say that the two best teams in the competition have made it to the final. On that note, here’s our combined best XI of players from the two finalists.

Openers: Jos Buttler, Wriddhiman Saha

Jos Buttler has been in spectacular form with the willow.

RR opener Jos Buttler is the easiest choice in this hypothetical XI. He has been absolutely sensational in IPL 2022. Had it not been for a loss in rhythm during the second half of the league stage, he would have broken Virat Kohli’s record of 973 runs - the most in an IPL season.

Heading into the IPL 2022 final, the 31-year-old has hammered 824 runs in 16 games at an average of 58.86 and a strike rate of 151.47. He has four hundreds and as many fifties. Buttler will look for another big score in the final to guide his team to their second IPL win.

Wriddhiman Saha, meanwhile, has been solid for GT even since he has been brought into the playing XI. He has taken the pressure off Shubman Gill, getting the team off to some impressive starts, something Matthew Wade failed to provide. In 10 games, Saha has scored 312 runs at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 123.80. He has three half-centuries to his credit.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer

David Miller has been solid for GT in the middle order.

With Gujarat struggling for a consistent No. 3 batter, RR captain Sanju Samson gets the nod in this hypothetical XI. The aggressive right-hander has 444 runs in 16 games at an average of 29.60 this season. His strike rate (147.50) has been extremely impressive, but the disappointing aspect is that he has only two half-centuries. Will Samson rise to the challenge in the IPL 2022 final?

Meanwhile, GT captain Hardik Pandya will captain this hypothetical XI. He has led from the front with the bat, scoring 453 runs in 14 games at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 132.84.

More than once, he has bailed his team out of tricky situations. He has impressed as leader as well despite his lack of leadership experience. The players seem to be enjoying playing under him. Can Pandya script Gujarat’s fairy-tale triumph on Sunday?

Gujarat big-hitter David Miller would be one of the pillars in this hypothetical team's middle order.

After going through a rough patch over the last few seasons, the South African has reemerged as a force to be reckoned with. The left-hander has cracked 449 runs in 15 games at an average of 64.14 and a strike rate of 141.19. His unbeaten 94 against Chennai in the league stage saw Gujarat come back from nowhere to register a triumph. He was also the batting hero in Qualifier 1 against RR, smacking 68* off 38.

RR dasher Shimron Hetmyer, meanwhile, would be the designated finisher in this hypothetical XI. He has played a massive role in Rajasthan’s run to the IPL 2022 final, coming up with many momentum-shifting cameos. He has clobbered 303 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 157.81. Along with RCB’s Dinesh Karthik, the West Indian has been the best finisher in IPL 2022.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Yash Dayal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 heading into the final.

GT’s Rashid Khan and RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal would occupy the two spin slots in this hypothetical XI.

Khan has 18 scalps in 15 games at an average of 22.38 and a phenomenal economy rate of 6.73. Despite being around for a few years now, the mystery around Khan's bowling remains. He has also contributed with the bat, playing a couple of scintillating cameos to lift Gujarat to victory from tough situations.

Chahal, meanwhile, is one of the key reasons why RR are in the IPL 2022 final. Just like he did for RCB earlier for a number of seasons, he has been the go-man for his captain this season, picking up wickets at crucial junctures and turning games.

The leg-spinner is the joint-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 26 wickets from 16 games at an average of 19.50 and an economy rate of 7.92. Having gone wicketless in the two playoff games so far, he will be raring to make an impact in the final.

Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna would open the bowling for the hypothetical GT-RR playing XI.

Shami has got crucial breakthroughs for Gujarat in most games, while Krishna, too, has been an impact bowler for RR. He proved his worth in Qualifier 2, claiming 3-22 after being hammered for three consecutive sixes by Miller. He has claimed 18 wickets from 16 games at an average of 28.38 and an economy of 8.17. Shami, meanwhile, has 19 scalps from 16 ga,es, averaging 23.94 with an economy of just under eight.

The third pacer was the trickiest selection. RR's two left-arm seamers, Trent Boult and Obed McCoy, were considered. However, they couldn't find a place, as the four overseas slots were already occupied. Among Indians, there was no point in including Ravichandran Ashwin, as Rashid Khan and Chahal are already there as the two lead spinners.

Hence, GT’s left-arm pacer Yash Dayal sneaked into the playing XI. The uncapped bowler has claimed ten wickets in eight games at an average of 27.80. His economy rate has been high at 9.58, but he has proved to be a wicket-taking bowler, as his strike rate of 17.40 suggests.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav