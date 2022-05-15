IPL 2022 Final Ticket Prices: How to buy tickets for the match in Narendra Modi Stadium?

The IPL 2022 final will take place on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the first time in the tournament's history, the summit clash will take place at the world's largest stadium.

BCCI have allowed 100% seating capacity for the big game. It should not be a surprise if fans witness the biggest crowd in cricket history to watch an IPL game later this month.

Cricket fans across the world are excited for the IPL 2022 final and are looking forward to buying tickets for the big game.

Here are the pricing and booking details for the final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

What is the price of IPL 2022 Final tickets?

According to a media release, the starting price for IPL 2022 final tickets is ₹800. Fans can buy tickets in four upper stands (Blocks K,L, P and Q) at that price. The maximum price is ₹65,000 for the Presidential Suites at Level 4.

Prices vary for the different stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with tickets worth ₹1,500, ₹2,000, ₹2,500, ₹3,500, ₹4,500, ₹7,500, ₹14,000, ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 avalable as well.

How to buy tickets for IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium?

Ticket bookings for the IPL 2022 fixtures at the Narendra Modi Stadium have not opened yet. The two matches, namely Qualifier 2 (May 27) and the Final (May 29), will take place at the world's largest stadium.

For league matches, fans have the option to buy tickets online at bookmyshow.com. Tickets can also be bought at the box office.

More details regarding the ticket booking for the playoffs will be released soon.

With Gujarat Titans securing a place in the top-two of the points table, fans in Ahmedabad will witness their home franchise play at least once at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

