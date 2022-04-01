IPL 2022, GT vs DC: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

The IPL 2022 action will return to Pune tomorrow night as the MCA Stadium will play host to the first-ever battle between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Both franchises registered wins in their respective opening matches of the season.

GT trounced the Lucknow Super Giants to open their account in the IPL 2022 standings, while DC edged the Mumbai Indians in a thrilling game.

The MCA Stadium has hosted one match in IPL 2022 so far. Rajasthan Royals crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad in that encounter. Looking at the way the RR batters played in that game, it should not be a surprise if the match between GT and DC is a high-scoring match.

Before Pune hosts the match between the teams of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, here are some important stats you need to know from previous matches played on this ground.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 39

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 20

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 160

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the last match hosted by Pune, the Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs. After receiving an invitation to bat first, RR posted 210 runs on the board, riding on a quickfire half-ton from skipper Sanju Samson.

In reply, SRH slumped to 14/3 after six overs. A half-century from Aiden Markram ensured that SRH ended with a respectable score of 149 runs. However, they could not avoid a massive defeat.

The MCA Stadium boundary length is not particularly big and the batters from two teams managed to smash 20 sixes in 40 overs. 13 wickets fell in the match, with 10 of them going into pacers' accounts.

Edited by Parimal