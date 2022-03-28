IPL 2022: GT vs LSG telecast channel list and live streaming details

Gujarat Titans will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai tonight. Both franchises will play their first-ever games in the Indian Premier League. They will be keen to kick off their campaigns with a victory.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the BCCI allowed the Titans and the Super Giants to draft three players each into their squads. GT signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, while LSG roped in KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

Fans thought GT's draft picks were better than LSG, but the Super Giants outperformed the Titans in the auction.

Both teams now have strong squads, and the cricket universe should expect a cracker of a contest between the two franchises. Here are all the telecast details for this fixture.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast details for this match in the USA, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports

Today IPL match time

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match will start at 7:30 PM Local Time. The start time in Australia is 1:00 AM, while fans in the UAE can watch the match live from 6:00 PM onwards.

Cricket fans living in Canada can witness the match from 10:00 AM onwards, and the start time for the UK is 2:00 PM.

