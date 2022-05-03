IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: 3 player battles to watch out for 

As per the , Match 48 of the IPL 2022 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The high-profile encounter will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (May 3).

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. The first fixture between the two teams proved to be a great spectacle as Rahul Tewatia slammed two sixes in the last couple of deliveries to take his side home by six wickets.

As far as the is concerned, both franchises are at opposite ends of the table. GT have been the team to beat in their maiden IPL season and are at the top with eight wins in nine outings. Punjab, on the other hand, have seen a mixed bag of results and have only won four of their nine matches so far.

Today's fixture will be crucial for both sides, as one will look to seal their playoff spot while the other will hope to stay in the hunt for qualification.

On that note, we take a look at three player battles to watch out for from the much-awaited IPL clash.

#3. Shubman Gill vs Kagiso Rabada

GT opener Shubman Gill started his campaign on a terrific note and was spearheading his side's batting unit. However, his performances have faded away a bit.

Gill will want to get back to his best against a side he loves to play against. The talented batter averages 64.2 against PBKS but will have his task cut out when he goes up against speedster Kagiso Rabada.

The Proteas pacer has managed to keep Gill in check as he got the Punjab-born batter out twice and has leaked just 20 runs in the process.

#2. Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Shami

Fiery opening spells from Mohammed Shami have proven significant to GT's success. Shami has skimmed through many opposition batters and has picked up 14 wickets so far. He also has leaked less than 6.75 runs per over in the powerplay in IPL 2022.

The right-armer, though, will face his fellow countryman Shikhar Dhawan, who has been a consistent run-getter for PBKS. Dhawan has piled up 307 runs in nine innings and would love to add to his tally today.

Dhawan's matchup against Shami has been a rather one-sided one in the southpaw's favor so far. The left-hander has scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 156 and has never been dismissed by the Bengal-born pacer.

Despite that, both players have been in decent form in IPL 2022 so far and will try to put their best foot forward to help their teams succeed.

#1. Liam Livingstone vs Rashid Khan

Today's firebrand contest will be between PBKS's explosive hitter Liam Livingstone and Gujarat's ace tweaker Rashid Khan.

The battle between the two white-ball specialists has been a pendulum swing, to say the least. While Livingstone has scored at a rate of 165 against Rashid, the leg-spinner has got the better of the Englishman on four occasions.

The last time these two overseas stars met earlier this season, Livingstone was handed a lifeline against Rashid before he clobbered the PBKS bowlers for a 27-ball 64. However, the Afghani spinner had the last laugh as he dismissed Livingstone later in the innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar