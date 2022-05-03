IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

DY Patil Stadium will play host to the reverse fixture between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 tonight. The first battle between the two franchises entertained fans as Rahul Tewatia finished things off in style by scoring 12 runs off the last two balls.

PBKS will seek revenge for that heartbreak later tonight in Navi Mumbai, while GT will aim to book their place in the playoffs with a victory.

The DY Patil Stadium pitch report will be telecast tonight a few minutes before the toss. Ahead of that, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 21

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 157

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, the Mumbai Indians (M) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets. MI won the toss and opted to field first. A fine bowling performance helped MI restrict RR to 158/6. Jos Buttler top-scored for RR with a half-century.

Chasing 159 to win, MI won the match with four balls to spare, riding on a 51 from Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Verma supported him well with a 30-ball 35.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the match, with pace bowlers accounting for six of them. Batters from the two teams hit 14 sixes across the 39.2 overs bowled in the contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee