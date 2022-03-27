Gujarat Titans name Rashid Khan as vice-captain for IPL 2022

Rashid Khan became the first Afghan player to receive a place in the leadership ranks of an IPL franchise. Debutant Gujarat Titans announced him as their first-ever vice-captain ahead of their debut match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Khan has never been given a captain or vice-captain's role in the IPL before, but he does have the experience of leading Afghanistan at the international level.

He has captained Afghanistan in two Tests, seven ODIs and seven T20Is. Playing under Rashid, Afghanistan registered six wins in 16 games.

"In yet another #SeasonOfFirsts, Rashid bhai becomes our Vice Captain!" Gujarat Titans announced through a social media post.

Rashid's captaincy experience will help skipper Hardik Pandya. While the former has captained his nation in international cricket, the latter has never captained his country.

In fact, he did not play much as a skipper in domestic cricket as well. It will be interesting to see the duo of Hardik and Rashid work as leaders for Gujarat Titans.

Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya will be in action tomorrow at Wankhede Stadium

Hardik Pandya will make his IPL captaincy debut against Lucknow Super Giants tomorrow evening (Image Courtesy: Gujarat Titans/Facebook)

Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will start a new innings in their IPL careers tomorrow evening when the Gujarat Titans lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants. Wankhede Stadium will play host to the historic match.

GT will be keen to get off to a winning start. Not many cricket experts feel that the Ahmedabad-based franchise have got what it takes to win IPL 2022.

It will be interesting to see if the experts are proven right or if the Titans surprise them.

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will start at 7:30 PM Local Time.

