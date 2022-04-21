“Chennai need more wicket-taking options like him” - Harbhajan Singh impressed with CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana

Harbhajan Singh has been left highly impressed with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana’s performance in IPL 2022 so far. According to the former Indian off-spinner, Theekshana has threatened to pick up wickets during most of his spells.

The 21-year-old has claimed six wickets in three matches for Chennai at an average of 14.67 and an economy rate of 7.33. He returned with figures of 4-33 in the franchise’s only win of IPL 2022, which came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 12 April.

Theekshana is likely to be in the thick of action when CSK take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, 21 April.

Previewing the contest on Sportskeeda’s show SK Match Ki Baat, Harbhajan praised the Sri Lanka spinner and said:

“He has been one of their (CSK’s) major wicket-takers. He is someone who looks like he will take wickets. He has impressed a lot. His line and length is really good. It's not easy to bowl in the powerplay. He bowled during that phase in the previous match and picked up wickets. He also claimed four wickets in one game and turned the match around. But, Chennai need more wicket-taking options like him.”

While Theekshana stood out with figures of two for 24 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last Sunday (17 April), Chris Jordan had a forgettable match, conceding 58 runs in 3.5 overs. Harbhajan admitted that Chennai will need to replace the England bowler as he seems low on confidence. The 41-year-old said:

“They have to make changes in their bowling line-up. I don’t know who they will bring back. But Jordan needs to sit back and think about his own game. He has been very expensive and conceded runs as if they were on sale. He needs to work a little more on his game.”

Chasing 170, Gujarat had crumbled to 87 for five against Chennai. However, Rashid Khan (40 off 21) and David Miller (94* off 51) launched a brutal assault on Jordan to swing the match in GT’s favor.

“Pollard and Bravo always have a contest going on” - Harbhajan Singh on Windies flavor in MI-CSK battle

Speaking about the player battles in the MI-CSK clash, the 'Turbanator' admitted that he is excited as always to see Kieron Pollard against his West Indian mate Dwayne Bravo. Opening up about the gamesmanship between the two, Harbhajan revealed:

“Pollard and Bravo always have a contest going on during a match. They have been playing for many years and have played together as well. It’s always good fun to watch Bravo bowl to Pollard. It’s a great scene. I hope Pollard comes good and Bravo doesn’t get a chance to do the ‘No.1’ celebration.”

Pollard was in the news on Wednesday (20 April) as he announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post. The 34-year-old played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is, scoring 4275 international runs and claiming 97 wickets.

