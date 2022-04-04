IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 1 [Watch]

The first week of IPL 2022 is in the history books now, with debutants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans registering their first wins in the tournament’s history. The new season kicked off with a rematch of last year’s final where the Chennai Super Kings took on the Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK built a family culture in their squad over the last four seasons.

However, at the IPL Mega Auction 2022, most of their star players joined other teams. KKR managed to retain their core and strengthened it further by adding the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane to the squad. KKR recorded a comfortable win against CSK and avenged the IPL 2021 Final loss.

Seven more matches happened in the first week of IPL 2022. In this article now, we will look at the HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jio Moments of players who managed to give full protection to their teams in the opening week of IPL.

#3 Rahul Tewatia vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4

Gujarat Titans made a massive investment in Rahul Tewatia’s services at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Tewatia seems like a player who will give returns with interest to the franchise upon maturity as he played a match-winning knock of 40 runs in the Titans’ first match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Like HDFC Life’s insurance plans give financial protection to your family, Rahul Tewatia scored 40 runs against Lucknow and saved the Ahmedabad-based franchise from losing their first match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s show HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jio Moments, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif highlighted how Tewatia’s strength is to play shots in regions where there are no fielders.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 6

Wanindu Hasaranga remained unsold in IPL Auction 2021 and then played as a replacement player in the season. This year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out 10.75 crore to rope in the Sri Lankan leg-spinner.

The savings and investment plans from HDFC Life help an individual grow his wealth over the years, and by investing in Wanindu Hasaranga’s services, it looks like RCB have pulled off a masterstroke this time.

Playing against Kolkata Knight Riders, Hasaranga picked up a four-wicket haul and stunned the opposition team. He dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson and Tim Southee to help RCB defeat their rivals by three wickets. Mohammad Kaif pointed out that his biggest strength was his accuracy.

#1 Evin Lewis vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 7

Just as HDFC Life’s insurance plans are designed to help the individual at different life stages, Evin Lewis proved that even though he is an opener and is majorly known for his hitting in the powerplay, he can also play the role of a finisher for his team.

Lewis came out to bat at number three against Chennai Super Kings, when Lucknow Super Giants were 99/1 in a run chase of 211 runs. He took smart risks and remained in the middle till the final overs. Lewis turned the game upside down with Ayush Badoni as they scored 25 runs off the 19th over bowled by Shivam Dube.

Mohammad Kaif opined that the 55-run knock played by Evin Lewis against Chennai Super Kings showed that he is a very strong cricketer mentally.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal