IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 3 [Watch]

The third week of IPL 2022 is now in the history books. Fans witnessed some entertaining performances from the 10 franchises during the last seven days. Gujarat Titans suffered their first-ever defeat in IPL history, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings finally opened their account on the IPL 2022 standings.

Former five-time champions Mumbai Indians continued to remain winless this season despite some good individual performances from their youngsters. Overall, it was an action-packed week which became more special because of the following three exceptional performances from three extraordinarily talented players.

In this listicle, we will have a look at the Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments from the third week of IPL 2022.

3. Kuldeep Yadav destroys his former team Kolkata Knight Riders

Playing against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders, Yadav bowled a game-changing spell of 4/35 to help DC win by 44 runs.

Playing against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders, Yadav bowled a game-changing spell of 4/35 to help DC win by 44 runs. He dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine to complete his first four-wicket haul of the season.

Yadav won the Man of the Match award for his excellent bowling performance. He gave full protection to Delhi Capitals from the dangerous KKR batters while defending a 216-run target in Mumbai.

2. Shimron Hetmyer’s fantastic knock against Lucknow

Shimron Hetmyer has done a phenomenal job for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Hetmyer came out to bat in the 10th over when his team’s score was 62/3. Generally, he looks to attack the bowlers from the first ball and continues to play the same way. But since RR lost one more wicket soon, Hetmyer had to bring his experience to the fore and pace his innings well.

He did not focus much on hitting boundaries but at the same time did not leave any opportunity to punish a loose delivery. Hetmyer finished with 59 runs off 36 balls, guiding RR to a competitive 165-run total. His knock comprised six sixes. In the end, his runs made a huge difference as RR won by three runs.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar highlighted how Hetmyer has done the job multiple times for RR in IPL 2022. He felt that RR would hope the Hetmyer Juggernaut continues.

1. The Hardik Pandya show against Rajasthan

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya stole the show in his team's first-ever match against Rajasthan Royals.

After a solid fifty against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hardik continued his top form with the willow and scored an unbeaten 52-ball 87 against the Rajasthan Royals. He smacked eight fours and four sixes in his match-winning innings.

Hardik came to bat when Gujarat lost two early wickets. He stabilised the innings with Shubman Gill and Abhinav Manohar before launching an all-out assault with David Miller in the final overs.

The GT skipper continued in the same vein in the second innings as he took one wicket and also executed a sensational run out to send Sanju Samson back to the dressing room. He showed his maturity, protected his team and ensured the team’s victory.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal