IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 4 [Watch]

The fourth week of IPL 2022 is in the history books. Fans witnessed some close encounters and a few one-sided games in the previous week of IPL 2022. Debutants Gujarat Titans continued their impressive run in the season, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a fantastic comeback after getting off to a slow start.

The first El Clasico battle of the season happened last week, where the Chennai Super Kings trounced the Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller. There were also some controversial moments which happened in the last seven days.

Speaking of IPL 2022’s fourth week, in this article now, we will look at the Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the last seven days.

3. MS Dhoni’s vintage finish against Mumbai Indians

As mentioned ahead, Chennai Super Kings locked horns with the Mumbai Indians for the first time in IPL 2022 last week. Both teams have achieved a lot of success in the league, but this year, they have struggled for momentum.

After lots of ups and downs in the El Classico, it all came down to CSK needing 17 runs off the last over. Jaydev Unadkat received the hard task to bowl against MS Dhoni in the 20th over. Unadkat started well and dismissed Dwaine Pretorius on the first ball. New batter Dwayne Bravo took a single off the second ball.

The equation came down to 16 runs off four balls, with Dhoni on strike. The former CSK skipper slammed a six on the third ball of the over. He then hit 4, 2, 4 to score 10 runs and guide CSK home on the last ball.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that Dhoni has been in good touch since the opening game. He recorded a fifty in the first game and has looked in great form this season.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal’s maiden IPL hat-trick

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a top performer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. The right-arm leg-spinner has given full protection to his new franchise from the dangerous batters of the opposition team.

Life Insurance helps the family members of an individual in difficult times. Similarly, Chahal stepped up and delivered the goods for RR when they were in a difficult situation against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a high-scoring encounter, where more than 400 runs were scored, Chahal returned with figures of 5/40. He bagged his maiden five-wicket haul and also registered his maiden IPL hat-trick to help RR win a close game.

Mohammad Kaif highlighted how Chahal troubled both right-handed and left-handed batters with his leg-spin. He felt Chahal was a very skilful bowler.

1. David Miller’s incredible knock against CSK

David Miller has returned to form in IPL 2022. After a couple of quiet seasons in the IPL, the South African star has emerged as a match-winner for new franchise Gujarat Titans. Investment plans always help an individual, and Gujarat made a great decision by investing INR 3 crore in Miller’s services.

The southpaw played a game-changing knock of 94 runs against defending champions Chennai Super Kings to help Gujarat Titans maintain their excellent record in IPL 2022.

Mohammad Kaif stated that CSK should have won that game comfortably because they reduced GT to 48/4 in a run-chase of 170. However, Miller turned back the clock and played an IPL knock for the ages to save the day for his franchise.

