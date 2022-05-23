IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 8 [Watch]

The final week of IPL 2022 saw the race to the playoffs getting more intense. Eight teams were alive in the competition when the week began, but by the time the week ended, fans knew the four teams that qualified for the playoffs and four teams that were eliminated.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the four teams that will play in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Fans witnessed some exciting matches in the final phase of the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs. Speaking of last week, there were some incredible individual performances by the players from all teams, and here’s a look at the Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments of the Week.

3. Shardul Thakur kept Delhi Capitals’ hopes alive for a brief while

Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings when they won the IPL 2021 title last year. Thakur was released by CSK and signed by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Savings and investment plans help the individuals in life, and similarly, the decision to invest in Shardul Thakur’s services helped the Delhi Capitals at a crucial moment as he picked up a four-wicket haul in the match against the Punjab Kings.

It was a virtual knockout game between DC and PBKS, where Thakur dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma and Kagiso Rabada to help Delhi defend a 159-run target against PBKS.

2. Virat Kohli roars back to form in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli struggled to score runs in the initial phase of IPL 2022. The right-handed batter either got out cheaply or scored runs at a slow strike rate.

Life insurance supports the family of an individual during a critical period, and similarly, Kohli gave full protection to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their do-or-die match against the Gujarat Titans.

Kohli scored a match-winning half-century for the Bangalore-based franchise. He aggregated 73 runs off 54 deliveries, smacking eight fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 135.19. The chase-master helped RCB chase a 169-run target with eight wickets in hand.

1. Quinton de Kock’s Super Show Against KKR

Quinton de Kock played one of the greatest knocks in IPL history while donning the Lucknow Super Giants jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He not only crossed the 100-run milestone, but went on to score 40 more runs after that as he scored 140 runs and powered LSG to a 210-run total in the first innings.

KL Rahul and de Kock opened the innings for the Lucknow-based franchise. While Rahul played the supporter’s role to perfection, de Kock hit 10 fours and 10 sixes in his 70-ball 140.

The southpaw had a strike rate of 200 in the big game. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that even though players struggle to score runs consistently in some matches, if they can win the big matches for the team, fans salute them. Quinton’s century helped LSG qualify for the playoffs in their debut season.

